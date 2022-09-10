College roundup: South Dakota, Wayne State earn late Friday night sweeps

HULL, Iowa — The Western Christian High School volleyball team won all five of its matches Saturday at the Pizza Ranch Classic, hosted by the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack beat Sioux Falls Christian (21-15, 17-21, 15-7), Boyden-Hull (21-14, 21-16), Sioux Center (21-12, 21-14), Unity Christian (21-12, 21-19) and MOC-Floyd Valley (21-9, 21-12).

Stella Winterfeld had a team-high 50 kills among the five matches. Abby Verburg chipped in with 48 combined kills, and she hit .457.

Hannah Broek had 105 assists.

Haley Wielenga was 39-for-43 serving with seven ace serves.

Northwestern 3, Dordt 2: Northwestern took the first and second sets while also taking the fifth set 15-9 over the Defenders on Saturday.

The Red Raiders had two hitters with double-doubles: Jazlin De Haan (16 kills, 15 digs) and Alysen Dexter (13 kills, 12 digs).

Dordt's Corrina Timmermans also had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs.

Friday's college results

South Dakota 3, West Virginia 0: South Dakota volleyball defeated West Virginia 29-27, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20 Friday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 15 kills and 12 digs to pace the Coyotes. Madison Harms tallied 13 kills with a .571 attack percentage on the evening. She also had seven block assists.

Aimee Adams was also in double figures in kills with 11 for USD. Brooklyn Schram tallied 45 assists and 13 digs. Lolo Weideman led USD with 18 digs.

Bailey Miller and Adrian Ell led the Mountaineers with nine kills each. Kamiah Gibson and Ell tallied 18 assists each. Skye Stokes recorded 13 digs, followed by Jordyn Schilling and Miller with 12 and 10 respectively.

Wayne State 3, Concordia-St. Paul 0: Fifth-ranked Wayne State volleyball sweeps No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul 26-24, 25-23, 25-16, Friday evening inside of Rice Auditorium.

The win moves the Wildcats to 10-0 on the season and 1-0 in NSIC play while Concordia-St. Paul falls to 7-2 and 0-1 in NSIC play.

Kelsie Cada led in kills for the Wildcats with 14 in the match on a .343 hitting percentage. She was followed by Taya Beller with 10 kills with a .588 hitting percentage. Beller added four blocks in the match. Jessie Brandal would also add 10 digs in the victory.

Cross country

Dordt places third at SDSU Classic

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Dordt University women's cross country team opened its 2022 season with a third place finish in the SDSU Classic held tonight at the Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings, S.D. The host team, SDSU, won the meet with 21 points, followed by the University of Sioux Falls (45).

The duo of Kristine Honomichl and Lucy Borkowski were the top Defender runners and finished among the top 15. Honomichl, competing in her first race as a Defender, completed the 5K course with a time of 19:14, good for an 11th place finish. Borkowski was right behind in 13th place with a time of 19:17. Two more Defenders, Anika Homan and Taylor Anema, were the next runners to cross the finish line. Running together for most of the race, Homan pulled ahead at the end and placed 27th (19:47) while Anema was 29th (19:51).

Leah Hansen (SDSU) was the individual champion with a time of 18:03, 19 seconds ahead of teammate Mya Kizer.

Briar Cliff was also at this meet, led by Rylee Antonio’s 57th-place time of 22:49.30.

Dordt men take third

BROOKINGS, S.D. –The third-ranked Dordt University men's cross country team finished third in its season debut at the SDSU Classic held tonight at the Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings, S.D.

Dordt totaled 62 points, good for a third place finish, and just five points behind NCAA D-II University of Sioux Falls. The host team, SDSU, claimed the team title with 28 points.

The Defenders had two runners finish in the top 10 and four in the top 25. Joe Anderson was the top Dordt runner, placing fourth overall with a personal best 8K time of 25:17, nearly 20 seconds faster than his previous best. Davis Tebben was sixth in tonight's race and crossed the finish line in 25:27. Sophomore Aidan Vorster placed 14th overall with a personal best time of 25:48, nearly a minute faster than his previous best. Peter Shippy was the fourth Dordt runner in the top 25, finishing 25th with a time of 26:16.

Jackson Harrison of Northern State (S.D.) won the individual title as he completed the 8,000-meter course in 25:01.

North grad Will Lohr ran unattached, placing 18th with a time of 25:55.99.

Carter Matthews led the Chargers with a 49th-place finish of 28:42.01.