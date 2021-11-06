Dordt men's cross country wins GPAC title with second straight perfect meet

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Dordt University men's cross country team ran a perfect meet once again.

This time, it came in the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet on Saturday at Landsmeer Golf Course.

The Defenders recorded a perfect score of 15 points in winning its fourth consecutive conference title. They broke the record, set by Doane in 1969, for the lowest team score (17). Doane was a distant second with 71 points, followed by Northwestern with 85.

Dordt runners finished first through sixth, led by GPAC champion Davis Tebben with an 8,000-meter time of 25 minutes, 52 seconds. Tebben, last year's GPAC runner-up, earned all-conference honors for the third time and posted his third top 10 finish of the season. This was the senior's first collegiate win.

Jacob Vander Plaats was the second runner to cross the finish line and did so with a time of 26:04. Vander Plaats, now a four-time all-conference runner for the Defenders, has four top 10 finishes this season.

Eric Steiger, the GPAC Champion in 2018, placed third overall and finished the course in a time of 26:08. Nic Veldhorst was the next Dordt runner to cross the finish line and did so with a time of 26:09. Both Steiger and Veldhorst earned all-conference honors for the fourth time.

Joe Anderson rounds out the top five with a time of 26:18. Ethan Summerhays placed sixth (26:26) and Brooks DeWaard finished ninth (26:56). Anderson is a now a three-time all-conference runner and DeWaard earns the honor for the second time.

Trey Engen (13th - 27:04) and Peter Shippy (14th - 27:09) also earned all-conference honors. Thaniel Schroeder (22nd - 27:40) finished among the Top 25.

The Red Raiders were led by senior Ian Wiersma, who placed eighth with a titme of 26:40. Leviticus Cross and Dawson Jacobsma were 17th and 18th. Cross' time was 27:24.

Morningside placed fifth as a team with 140 points. Justin Ambrose led the Mustangs with a 25th-place time of 28:02.

Briar Cliff placed 11th as a team with 301 points. Kelvin Maiyo was 36th (28:50.29).

Women's race

Dordt won the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) women's cross country championship.

The Defenders claimed their second consecutive and eighth conference title in the last 10 years in one of the more successful stretches by any athletic team. The last five GPAC championships won by the Defenders have been under coach Nate Wolf.

Dordt totaled 54 points and had all seven of its counters place among the top 20. Nine Defenders finished in the top 25 and all 10 were among the fastest 35 runners in today's race. With the win, Dordt receives one of the two automatic bids into the NAIA National Championship that will take place in Vancouver, Wash. on Nov. 19.

Hastings was second with 77 points and earns the second automatic bid into the NAIA Championship. Morningside finished third (79) and Doane fourth (105).

Jessica Kampman finished second and was the GPAC runner-up, completing the 5K course in a time of 19:04. Kampman, now a two-time all-conference runner, has five top 10 finishes this season.

Margaret Myskowski was the Defenders No.2 runner and placed 10th overall with a time of 19:30, earning all-conference honors for the first time. Eden Winslow, the GPAC runner-up in 2020, finished 11th with a time of 19:30 and earned all-conference honors for the third time. Taylor Anema placed 15th (19:40) and is now a two-time all-conference recipient after winning the GPAC title last year.

Shania Santos, a freshman from Hastings, was the individual champion with a time of 18:45.

The Mustangs had three women in the Top 6. Emalee Fundermann led the pack with a third-place finish of 19:06 on the 5,000-meter course, while Kristine Honomichl was fifth (19:15) and Jo McKibben was sixth (19:19).

Northwestern was sixth (131). Morgan Marker was ninth (19:25) while Katlyn Wiese was 13th (19:35).

BCU placed 12th with 347 points. Isabel Sayler was 82nd (23:35).

