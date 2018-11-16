CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Annechiena Knevelbaard received All-America honors while leading Dordt College’s women’s cross country team at Friday’s NAIA Cross Country Championships, held at Seminole Valley Park.
A senior from Visalia, Calif., Knevelbaard was clocked in an 11th-place time of 17:49.1 on the 5-kilometer course. Dordt took 16th in the final team standings while Dordt’s men finished 10th at a meet hosted by Mount Mercy University.
Knevelbaard was coming off a first-place finish at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet where she was timed in 18:25.26 at Fremont, Neb. During the regular season, Knevelbaard won two meets and took second in three others for a team that won the GPAC championship.
Knevelbaard was just three seconds shy of the 10th-place finisher. Dordt finished with 493 points in a meet where Oregon Tech outscored Madonna 126-132 for the title while third-place Taylor finished with 134 points.
Olivia Couch, a sixth-place GPAC finisher, took 61st in 18:26.3 for the Defenders. Dordt was also represented at the meet by Sarah Wensink (196th, 19:26.1), Sienna De Jong (209th, 19:31.5), Erin Bandstra (228th, 19:41.5) and Danielle Van Zanten (233rd, 19:43.7).
Morningside had two runners in the women’s competition – Allison Higgins (34th, 18:07.3) and Cassie Warner (146th, 19:06.9).
Bre Harthoorn led Northwestern with a 175th-place time of 19:16. The Red Raiders were also represented by Emma Van Meeteren (189th, 19:24) and Autumn Muilenberg (210th, 19:31).
Like the women’s team, Dordt’s men also won the GPAC team championship. The Defenders, paced by Eric Steiger’s 47th-place time of 25:23.6, totaled 375 points in a meet where Oklahoma City won the title, outscoring Indiana Wesleyan 116-143.
Steiger tuned up for the national meet by winning the GPAC championship, where he was clocked in 26:12.80.
Steiger’s freshman classmate, Davis Tebben, took 55th (25:27.7). The Defenders were also represented by Jacob Vander Plaats (85th, 25:36.4), Nicolas Veldhorst (128th, 25:53.5), Anthony Ghiorso (171st, 26:12), Chris Ellens (182nd, 26:18) and Lance Van Zee (223rd, 26:37.7).
Northwestern was represented by Dylan Hendricks (111st, 25:48) and Caleb Benzing (164th, 26:07.5).
Anthony Patton led Morningside with a 122nd-place 25:51. Teammate Connor Ritz was clocked in a 165th-place 26:07.8.