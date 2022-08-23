Nolan Fife eager to start anew with University of South Dakota cross country

Nolan Fife and the University of South Dakota cross country team is going into this season with similar mindsets.

Fife was named as the new Coyotes cross country coach last week, and this is his first time being a head coach at the Division I level.

He and the Coyotes have the similar approach of doing this as a group and “make it our own,” said Fife.

“With a largely young team, we’re kind of going into this together,” Fife said. “We’re going to rely heavily on some of our upperclassmen who have been here before. I have been impressed with their energy. They bring to practice the attitude that they have some pretty high goals and want to be great.”

The men’s roster has seven runners on it, according to the USD athletic web site. The only senior in that bunch is North High School grad Merga Gemeda.

Gemeda is going into his fifth season as a cross country runner, and he’s hoping to go through the entire fall without a season-ending injury.

His 2021 cross country season ended early due to an injury, but before he was sidelined, he led USD in each of the first five meets of the season.

He also won at North Sioux City’s Briar Cliff Invite, winning the 8,000-meter race in 24 minutes, 56.84 seconds.

Fife believes he can lean on Gemeda to provide leadership for the younger runners and for the program as a whole.

“As soon as we met last week, I could tell he was all in,” Fife said. “That means a lot to me as the new coach to meet someone like Merga and have him trust me from Day 1. He’s all in and that’s huge. That’s really going to allow us to grow together.”

Coyotes junior Charlie Babcock returns for his junior season. Last year, the Forest Lake, Minnesota, native was all-Summit League second team.

He was 13th last fall at the conference meet with a 25:30.38. He was one of two USD runners to score in all seven meets last season.

Mason Sindelar was in the Top 30 at the Summit meet, and he scored in five of the seven meets.

“What do they see themselves being capable of this year? The thoughts and conversations are happening,” Fife said.

On the women’s side, Abby Ripperda and Ella Byers return as the leaders.

Ripperda, who will be a senior, ran in three meets and scored in all three.

She placed eighth at the Summit League meet with a season-best time of 21:56.14 on the 6,000-meter course.

She led USD in the Augustana Twilight meet and at said conference meet.

Ripperda placed 85th at the NCAA Midwest Regional meet.

Byers led the Coyotes at the regional meet with a 6,000-meter time of 21:45.96 after getting 40th at the conference meet last season.

She led the Coyotes in four meets last fall, and she won the BCU Invitational with a season-best time of 17:39.22 in 5,000 meters.

There are two local ladies on the women’s XC roster, as Lillian Ofert comes as a freshman from Woodbury Central while East grad Karlee Phillips is a sophomore.

“We have quite a few returners from last season who can set the tone from what we want and how we want to move forward as a team,” Fife said. “It excites me to have a younger roster, because they have a lot of upperclassmen to look up to. It’s a chance for them to start new, just like it is a chance for me to start new.”

Fife starts anew after coming from the University of Illinois. He spent the past six seasons being an assistant coach with the Illini.

He helped get the Illini to the NCAA national meet. The men went in 2016 for the first time in 30 years, while the women went in 2019 for the first time in a decade.