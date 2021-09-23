Sioux City North High School boys cross country program nationally ranked by Milesplit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — North High School cross country coach Abdier Marrero knows how much growth the boys program has made over the last seven years.
Marrero also realizes the most recent accolade isn’t the end goal.
The Stars boys program learned Wednesday that it received the No. 19 spot in the MileSplit50 national high school poll, and it’s believed to be the first time any city cross country program has been ranked.
“To be able to have the national spotlight, I think it’s just more than anything a reflection of how hard they’ve worked to where they’re at,” Marrero said. “It’s a nice recognition. That’s the biggest part.
“On the other hand, we’re trying really hard to enjoy it, but that’s never been the goal,” Marrero added. “We don’t want to put the mask over what we’re trying to accomplish. We want to run as fast as humanly possible.”
The Stars on Saturday finished as the highest-placing Iowa team at the Heartland Classic, and that featured teams from Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas.
MIllard North (Neb.) was the only team that beat the Stars, which were ranked second in Class 4A entering Saturday’s meet.
North beat Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Hempstead by a big margin.
The Stars haven’t shied away from facing elite teams, and that’s a big reason why the Stars have accomplished a lot since the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Back then, the Stars were trying to gain notoriety just in the metro. If they had beaten East, North or even Bishop Heelan, that was something that the program celebrated.
When it came time to race in big meets outside of the metro, such as a state-qualifying meet, Marrero noticed the runners had a “deer in the headlights” look on their faces.
So, Marrero decided to make a switch, and it had to do with the schedule.
Marrero wanted to place the Stars in key meets, like the Heartland Classic in Pella and the Roy Griak Invitational, which the Stars boys and girls teams will compete in on Friday.
The Griak Invitational — hosted by the University of Minnesota cross country program at Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul, Minnesota — hosts high school and college programs from all over the Midwest.
Yes, even some nationally-ranked ones.
“Our biggest goal is to go out and compete,” Stars senior Yemane Kifle said. “If we get good times, I don’t think we’ll be disappointed.”
In the past, Marrero would have been hesitant to enter North in a big meet like this.
With the group he has now, there’s no fear to step up on the line against the big teams.
That’s what Marrero likes the most about this team.
“My favorite way to describe this specific group is that they're straight up fearless,” Marrero said. They thrive on losing, and it gives them a chance to put up a really competitive time. More than anything, it’s a cool experience and it’s a mindset builder. I’ve been to the Griak before and I’ve seen the chaos. This is more of a learning tool. We’re learning about our own abilities. We’re looking at more than the actual end result.”
The Stars girls will also compete in the Gary Wilson Girls Gold meet, which immediately follows the boys gold race.
Coyotes will be there
The Stars aren’t the only area team that will run Friday in the Twin Cities.
There’s also two college divisions, one for Division I teams and one for every other non-Division I program.
In the Division I meet, South Dakota is sending both its men’s and women’s teams.
Earlier this week, Stars grad Merga Gemeda was named the Summit League’s male runner of the week.
Gemeda placed third at the Woody Greeno Invitational this past Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. Gemeda found his way to the front of the field early in the race and stayed amongst the leaders for the 8,000-meter course. He completed the race in a career-best time of 24 minutes, 23 seconds, just five seconds shy of the race winner.
Gemeda has finished in the Top 3 twice this season. He placed second at the Augustana Twilight meet a couple weeks ago.
The Coyotes’ women’s program also earned the conference’s runner of the week.
Ella Byers led a tight pack of Coyote women with a 19th-place finish at the Woody Greeno Invitational. She completed the 5,000-meter course in 18:11.9, dropping 44 seconds off her time from the season opener.
The USD women were placed at 14th in the Midwest USTFCCCA regional rankings on Tuesday.
The Coyotes men will run at 10:30 a.m. while the D-I women’s race follows the men.
Dordt, N’western to race
The Dordt Defenders are sending both its men’s and women’s teams up to Minneapolis for an afternoon race.
The Dordt men, ranked 13th in Monday’s USTFCCCA poll for the NAIA, finished third at the Augie Twilight on Sept. 3, then won the Red Raider Preview on Sept. 10 at Landsmeer Golf Club.
The Defenders had the Top 4 spots in the Northwestern meet, led by senior Jacob Vander Plaats (26:20).
The Northwestern men will also run in the morning race. The Red Raiders also received votes in Monday’s poll, getting 16.
Red Raiders senior Ian Wiersma has the best time for the Raiders this season.
He set a personal record of 26:32 time at the Red Raider Preview with a fifth-place finish at the event.
The smaller college men’s race involves six NAIA programs, including GPAC foes Midland and Northwestern.
Baker, Dakota State and Indiana Wesleyan will run in the men’s race.
The Griak women’s race will also feature the Defenders, who found themselves 18th in Thursday’s national poll.
The Defenders were ranked sixth in the preseason poll.
Their last meet also was at the Red Raider Preview, and Dordt’s women won that meet as a team. Jessica Kampman won the meet with a time of 19:42 on the 5,000-meter course.