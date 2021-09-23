Sioux City North High School boys cross country program nationally ranked by Milesplit

In the past, Marrero would have been hesitant to enter North in a big meet like this.

With the group he has now, there’s no fear to step up on the line against the big teams.

That’s what Marrero likes the most about this team.

“My favorite way to describe this specific group is that they're straight up fearless,” Marrero said. They thrive on losing, and it gives them a chance to put up a really competitive time. More than anything, it’s a cool experience and it’s a mindset builder. I’ve been to the Griak before and I’ve seen the chaos. This is more of a learning tool. We’re learning about our own abilities. We’re looking at more than the actual end result.”

The Stars girls will also compete in the Gary Wilson Girls Gold meet, which immediately follows the boys gold race.

Coyotes will be there

The Stars aren’t the only area team that will run Friday in the Twin Cities.

There’s also two college divisions, one for Division I teams and one for every other non-Division I program.

In the Division I meet, South Dakota is sending both its men’s and women’s teams.