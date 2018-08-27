NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s cross country enters the 2018 season ranked fourth in the Midwest in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s preseason poll.
The Coyotes are a year removed from a program-best finish of fifth place at the NCAA Midwest Regional. The trio of programs ranked above South Dakota in the preseason poll, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Minnesota, all qualified for the 2017 NCAA Championships.
“We are excited about the fourth-place ranking, it’s a tremendous honor, but at the same time we have to do the work to live up to that expectation,” said USD head coach Dan Fitzsimmons. “This is the highest ranking we have ever had going into the first meet that we have experienced in the Division I era. While we are happy with the ranking, we have our sights set on improving from our fifth-place finish a year ago.”
USD returns five of its top seven from the 2017 squad. Senior Megan Billington, a three-time all-Summit honoree, paces the returners after leading the Yotes at five meets last season. Billington finished 44th at the 2017 NCAA Midwest Regional. Junior Kianna Stewart, joining Billington as a Summit League Runner to Watch this year, placed 46th at the meet.