JOPLIN, Mo. | Wayne State’s cross country teams ended their season Saturday following the NCAA Division II Central Regional Championships held at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Wayne State’s men took 24th out of 28 teams, scoring 699 points. Host Missouri Southern outscored Augustana 55-73 for the title.
Dylan Kessler paced the Wildcats, clocked in 33:40 while finishing 129th. Also competing for WSC were Isaias Solorio (131st, 33:42), Bailey Peckham (143rd, 33:58), Bryce Holcomb (149th, 34:11), Nathan Pearson (160th, 34:53), Jesus Arellano (172nd, 35:50) and Brock Hegarty (176th, 36:19).
Wayne State’s women finished 27th out of 35 teams with 765 points. The University of Mary easily won the title with 29 points while Augustana was second at 64 points.
Molly McCartney led Wayne State with a 120th-place time of 24:09. Also competing for the Wildcats were Joan Jelimo (128th, 24:210, Andrea Torres (164th, 25:06), Kim Lowman (176th, 25:22), Allie Rosener (177th, 25:22), Amanda Mote (192nd, 25:45) and Joana Sato (199th, 26:03).