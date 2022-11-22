Dordt University men's cross country wins national title

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University men's cross country team has claimed the school's first NAIA team title.

The Defenders posted a team score of 97 points to beat out national runner-up Milligan (Tenn.) who finished with 115 points at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida last weekend.

Dordt head coach Nate Wolf was named the NAIA Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year following the race.

Dordt was in sixth place at the 1200m mark and closed ground to second with 2200m gone by. The Defenders moved into the lead at the 4000m mark when they overtook The Master's and then held on to first place for the entirety of the second half of the race to win the title.

Peter Shippy made a crucial move to the front pack after 5000m to strengthen Dordt's lead until top-ranked and defending champion Milligan made a charge over the final 1500m. Milligan closed to within 18 points with a 1000m remaining but Dordt pushed through and maintained its 18-point final margin of victory (97-115).

It was the first team men's cross country championship won by a GPAC school.

Joe Anderson, one of four Defender runners to earn All-American honors, was the top Dordt finisher for the fifth time this season. Earning All-American honors for the first time, he bettered his previous best finish at nationals by 44 spots.

Davis Tebben was the second Dordt runner to cross the finish line, doing so in 17th place and establishing a personal-best time of 24:35, three seconds faster than his previous PR run at the Defenders home meet this season. Tebben's previous best finish at nationals was 49th (2021) and like Anderson, is a first time NAIA All-American.

Shippy, who made the big move late in the race to help the Defenders win the title, held on for an 18th place finish with a personal-best time of 24:36. Also a first time NAIA All-American in cross country, Shippy was 18 seconds faster than his previous career best run earlier this year at Dordt's home meet. The senior made up 68 spots throughout the race.

Eric Steiger finished the race in 23rd place and earns All-American honors for the second consecutive season (finished 34th last year).

Ethan Summerhays was the fifth Dordt runner and the final counter toward the team score. Summerhays placed 45th overall, his best finish at the national championship, with a time of 25:00.

Competing in his first national championship race, Aidan Vorster ran a personal-best time of 25:02 and finished 50th overall.

Trey Engen completed the Defenders line-up with his best finish at the national meet, placing 148th with a time of 25:54.

With Anderson, Tebben, Shippy and Steiger all being named NAIA All-American, the number of Defender men's cross country runners to claim the national honor is now at eight.