This September Sioux City native Jason Henry is taking taking his athletic skills and equipment more than half a world away to Australia.
He is one of four triathletes will join more than 5,000 of the world’s best elite and age group triathletes from 46 countries on the Gold Coast, Queensland for the 2018 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final. They have qualified for and will be representing Team USA in the draft-legal sprint triathlon which represents the world championship for age group athletes. The 2018 ITU World
Triathlon Grand Final celebrates the true diversity of the sport of triathlon with athletes competing in Elite, Under 23, Junior and Elite Paratriathlon categories as well as the Under 23 & Junior Mixed Team Relay, Age Group – Standard and Sprint Distance and Open Paratriathlon events.
The Sioux City North grad qualified for the 2018 Gold Coast Grand Final by earning a top-six finish at the 2017 USA Triathlon Age Group Sprint National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska, a top-12 finish at the 2017 USA Triathlon Draft-Legal World Qualifier in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, or both.