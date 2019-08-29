NORTH SIOUX CITY — East High School sophomore Kaia Downs earned her first win of the season Thursday, as she edged Bishop Heelan senior Amber Aesoph at Adams Nature Preserve hosted by the Crusaders.
Downs won the race in 18 minutes, 34 seconds, and Aesoph finished 6.16 seconds later.
Black Raiders senior Karlee Philips earned third place in 19:41. Downs, Aesoph and Philips were the only three runners to finish in under 20 minutes.
East also won the team race with 23 team points. Heelan earned 53 for second place.
The Black Raiders also took the fourth- and fifth-place spots. Sophomore Sydney Helt finished in 20:48, and junior Katie Lammers crossed the finish line in 21:03.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's top runner was freshman Sophia Karras, as she finished in sixth (21:09) with senior Leila Laureano coming in eighth (21:32). SB-L earned third place as a team with 58 points.
Rounding out the top 10: KPWC's Erika Kuntz (seventh, 21:31), Heelan freshman Jada Newberg (ninth, 21:38) and East senior Olivia Barnes (10th, 21:41).
South Sioux City and West were also at the meet. The Cardinals' top runner was sophomore Ashlyn Garcia, who got 28th in 2#:56.
West was led by senior Kamari Jones, who got 39th in 25:18.
BOYS
Siouxland Christian junior Eric Brannon won the race, as he ended up with a time of 17:05.
East freshman Dylan Nation finished 1.94 seconds behind Brannon to take the runner-up spot.
Black Raiders sophomore Ryan Campbell was third in 17:22.
The Warriors had three runners end up in the top-10. Warriors sophomore Carlos Rodriguez was fifth (17:45.18), junior Nick Muller was eighth (17:48) and Bryan Issac earned 10th (17:52).
SB-L won the team competition. The Warriors earned 46 points, and East was second with 56.
South Sioux also had two in the top-10. Freshman Mesuidi Ejerso led the Cardinals with a fourth-place finish (17:26) and junior Javier Alvarez got sixth (17:45.67).
Heelan senior John Greer (seventh, 17:47) and West Sioux's Deven Henry rounded out the first 10 runners.
Jose Lopez led West with a 30th-place finish at 20:10.
Spencer Invitational
BOYS
SPENCER, Iowa — Western Christian's Tage Hulstein won with a time of 16:44, but it was Le Mars who won the event as a team with 64 points.
The Bulldogs had three in the top 10, led by Ethan Hulinsky at 17:19.
Cherokee's Bryce Kremer was the runner-up wtih a time of 16:47.
GIRLS
The Tigers defended their home meet by taking three out of the top four spots.
Elisa Fisher of Spencer won the meet at 20 minuteseven, while Grace Hamilton came through 30 seconds later.
Le Mars' Grace Calhoun was third (20:38) and Spencer's Jenna Morey fourth (20:49).
The Tigers won with 27 points.