PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Vermillion, Dakota Valley boys qualify teams to state

LENNOX, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys cross country team won the Region 3A cross country meet on Thursday.

The Tanagers scored 35 points to take the regional championship. Lennox was second with 45 points, and Dakota Valley also qualified as a team with 51 points.

Tanagers senior Riley Ruhaak won the individual championship by running the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 46 seconds.

Beresford freshman Andrew Atwood finished in third place at 17:17, Elk Point-Jefferson freshman Joe Cross was fourth (17:20) and Panthers junior Blake Schmiedt was fifth at 17:23.

There were two other Panthers runners who finished in the top-20. Junior Reed Donaldson was 11th (17:45) and sophomore Alex Olsen was 16th in 18:04. The other three runners who will join DV's cross country team are Avery Bradshaw, Alex Messersmith and Keaten Wright.

Vermillion had three other runners finishing in the top-15. Freshman Joel Dahloff was seventh in 17:29, sophomore Emery Bohnsack was 14th (17:55) and sophomore Jack Freeberg was 15th at 17:59.

In the girls' 3A race, the three teams moving on were Lennox, Tea Area and Beresford.