Dakota Valley boys, girls score wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Isaac Bruns poured in 30 points to lead the top-ranked Dakota Valley boys past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68-38 Saturday night.

Randy Rosenquist added a double-double for the Panthers with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The senior point guard also had six assists and six steals.

Bruns, the reigning S.D. Class A Player of the Year, added nine rebounds.

Dakota Valley show 11-of-27 from the field for 37.7%, including 9-of-26 from beyond the three-point line. The Panthers also canned 19-of-21 free throws for 90.5%.

The Panthers, the defending Class A state champions, improved to 7-0.

No individual statistics were immediately available for SB-L, which fell to 4-4.

Dakota Valley 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

Addison Kleis scored 20 points to lead the Panther girls past the Warriors Saturday night.

Melina Snoozy added 10 points and four assists for Dakota Valley, which improved to 2-6.

Patyor Hardy scored 13 points and Alexa Trover had nine for SB-L.