Local Scores

Prep Football

Iowa

Bishop Heelan 44, East 0

North 47, CB Abraham Lincoln 20

Lewis Central 42. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

West 34, CB Thomas Jefferson 7

BH/RV 42, West Sioux 16

Harlan 49, Denison-Schleswig 7 

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Okoboji 0

Hinton 30, Woodbury Central 19

Kingsley-Pierson 70, Woodbine 40

OA-BCIG 40, Ridge View 16

Sheldon 39, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Sioux Center 27, Le Mars 20

Sioux Central 25, Pocahontas 7

South Central Calhoun 39, East Sac 6

South O'Brien 19, GT/RA 6

Storm Lake 33, Cherokee 13

Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 13

Unity 14, Gehlen 0

West Lyon 25, CL/G-LR 17

Western Christian 37, MOC/FV 13

South Daktoa

Dakota Valley 49, Tri-Valley 32

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, McCook Central 20, OT

Lennox 28, Vermillion 14

Late Thursday

Prep Volleyball

Boyden-Hull 21-21, Rock Valley 7-7

Boyden-Hull 21-21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 13-6

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 21-21, George-Little Rock 16-14

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 21-21, Sioux Center 12-14

East Sac County 25-25-25, Graettinger-Terril 14-10-13

East Sac County 25-25-25, Newell-Fonda 19-13-15

George-Little Rock 15-21-15, Rock Valley 21-14-8

Kingsley-Pierson 25-25-19-27, MMCRU 21-21-25-25

Newell-Fonda 25-25-19-30, Graettinger-Terril 15-19-25-28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 22-22-19

Sioux Center 13-21-15, Boyden-Hull 21-14-10

Sioux Center 21-21, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 16-15

Sioux Center 21-21, George-Little Rock 17-17

Sioux Center 21-21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 11-5

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 25-25-17-25, West Bend-Mallard 15-13-25-22

Spencer 21-21, Okoboji 13-14

Westwood, Sloan 25-18-30-29, Akron-Westfield 20-25-28-27

