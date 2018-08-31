Saturday
Volleyball
North Invitational
North def. MVAOCOU 21-7, 21-8
Denison-Schleswig def. West 20-22, 21-11, 15-7
East def. MOC-Floyd Valley 21-8, 8-21, 15-6
Denison-Schleswig def. MVAOCOU 21-9, 21-8
MOC-Floyd Valley def. West 21-7, 21-11
North def. East 21-19, 12-21, 15-10
MOC-Floyd Valley def. North 21-12, 21-8
East def. Denison-Schleswig 21-15, 11-21, 15-11
MVAOCOU def. West 20-22, 21-11, 15-8
MOC-Floyd Valley def. Denison-Schleswig 21-13, 21-11
North def. West 21-11, 21-17
East def. MVAOCOU 21-17, 21-19
MOC-Floyd Valley def. MVAOCOU 21-9, 21-11
North def. Denison-Schleswig 21-10, 14-21, 15-8
East def. West 21-11, 21-17
Final team standings: MOC-Floyd Valley 4-1, North 4-1, East 4-1, Denison-Schleswig 2-3, MVAOCOU 1-4, West 0-5.
Friday
Prep Football
Iowa
CBTJ 99, Sioux City North 81
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Harlan 32
Sioux City East 17, West 6
Heelan 21, Glenwood 7
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 40, Western Christian 7
Denison-Schleswig 42, CBAL 6
Estherville Lincoln Central 29, HMS 20
Hinton 28, Unity Christian 14
Le Mars 26, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Northwood-Kensett 26, Harris-Lake Park 0
Sheldon 27, South O'Brien 14
South Central Calhoun 36, Carroll Kuemper 6
Westwood 55, Riverside 8
West Monona 30, Gehlen Catholic 14
West Sioux 42, Central Lyon/George Little Rock 14
Woodbury Central 26, Ridge View 22
Nebraska
Sterling 77, Walthill 27
South Dakota
Beresford 35, McCook Central 0
Bon Homme 33, Miller 0
Dakota Valley 57, Todd County 6
Dell Rapids 29, Vermillion 28
Elk Point-Jefferson 30, Flandreau 0