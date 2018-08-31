Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Saturday

Volleyball

North Invitational

North def. MVAOCOU 21-7, 21-8

Denison-Schleswig def. West 20-22, 21-11, 15-7

East def. MOC-Floyd Valley 21-8, 8-21, 15-6

Denison-Schleswig def. MVAOCOU 21-9, 21-8

MOC-Floyd Valley def. West 21-7, 21-11

North def. East 21-19, 12-21, 15-10

MOC-Floyd Valley def. North 21-12, 21-8

East def. Denison-Schleswig 21-15, 11-21, 15-11

MVAOCOU def. West 20-22, 21-11, 15-8

MOC-Floyd Valley def. Denison-Schleswig 21-13, 21-11

North def. West 21-11, 21-17

East def. MVAOCOU 21-17, 21-19

MOC-Floyd Valley def. MVAOCOU 21-9, 21-11

North def. Denison-Schleswig 21-10, 14-21, 15-8

East def. West 21-11, 21-17

Final team standings: MOC-Floyd Valley 4-1, North 4-1, East 4-1, Denison-Schleswig 2-3, MVAOCOU 1-4, West 0-5.

Friday

Prep Football

Iowa

CBTJ 99, Sioux City North 81

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Harlan 32

Sioux City East 17, West 6

Heelan 21, Glenwood 7

Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 40, Western Christian 7

Denison-Schleswig 42, CBAL 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 29, HMS 20

Hinton 28, Unity Christian 14

Le Mars 26, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Northwood-Kensett 26, Harris-Lake Park 0

Sheldon 27, South O'Brien 14

South Central Calhoun 36, Carroll Kuemper 6

Westwood 55, Riverside 8

West Monona 30, Gehlen Catholic 14

West Sioux 42, Central Lyon/George Little Rock 14

Westwood 55, Riverside 8

Woodbury Central 26, Ridge View 22

Nebraska

Sterling 77, Walthill 27

South Dakota

Beresford 35, McCook Central 0

Bon Homme 33, Miller 0

Dakota Valley 57, Todd County 6

Dell Rapids 29, Vermillion 28

Elk Point-Jefferson 30, Flandreau 0

