Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Prep Football

Iowa

Heelan 19, Western Christian 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33, East 0

Akron-Westfield 30, South Sioux Central 16

Algona 41, Emmetsburg 21

Alta-Aurelia 22, South O'Brien 9

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, West Lyon 7

Denison-Schleswig 17, CBTJ 12

GTRA 30, Okoboji 21

Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley 6

Hartley-Melvin Sanborn 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Hinton 42, Lawton-Bronson 0

Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 6

Le Mars 45, Sheldon 20

Newell-Fonda 59, Clay Central-Everly 13

North Union 42, MMCRU 21

OABCIG 32, Cherokee 18

Spencer 30, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Spirit Lake 35, Central Lyon/GLR 14

Unity Christian 14, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

West Sioux 42, Sioux Center 21

Woodbury Central 26, Gehlen 0

South Dakota

Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Dakota Valley 55, Sisseton 0

Nebraska

Omaha Gross 42, South Sioux City 0

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments