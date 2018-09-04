Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Prep Volleyball

Iowa

Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. North 25-8, 25-10, 25-10

Heelan def. West 25-18, 25-10, 25-12

East def. South Sioux 25-12, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16

Hinton 24-25-25-25, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26-22-11-21

Logan-Magnolia def. River Valley 25-11, 25-14

Unity Christian def. Remsen St. Mary's 25-7, 25-14, 25-8

Nebraska

Gretna def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10

Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11

Emerson-Hubbard Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-17, 25-18

Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 25-16

