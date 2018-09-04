Prep Volleyball
Iowa
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. North 25-8, 25-10, 25-10
Heelan def. West 25-18, 25-10, 25-12
East def. South Sioux 25-12, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16
Hinton 24-25-25-25, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26-22-11-21
Logan-Magnolia def. River Valley 25-11, 25-14
Unity Christian def. Remsen St. Mary's 25-7, 25-14, 25-8
Nebraska
Gretna def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10
Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Emerson-Hubbard Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-17, 25-18
Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 25-16