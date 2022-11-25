Dolincheck's status still uncertain for Morningside's NAIA playoff game Saturday

SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, Morningside University is preparing for a NAIA football playoff game uncertain who will take snaps from center.

Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the school's all-time career passing leader, has missed the last three games due to an undisclosed injury, the most recent coming in last weekend's 35-18 win over Arizona Christian in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Championship Series.

Dolincheck, a four-year starter, has practiced this week, but it'll likely be a game-time decision as to whether he's ready to play Saturday in the quarterfinals against Keiser (Florida), head coach Steve Ryan said in an interview Wednesday.

In eight games this season, Dolincheck has completed 179 of 250 passes, or 71.6%, for 2,935 yards and 35 touchdowns. The fifth-year senior has thrown just two interceptions.

Freshman QB Luke Johannsen, who started the last two regular season games, missed the Arizona Christian contest due to injury and has been ruled out for Saturday's game, Ryan said.

Sophomores Kale Bird and Lennx Brown split time as the signal callers against Arizona Christian. Ryan said both players did well in their first meaningful snaps this season.

Brown scampered for 67 yards on 10 attempts, including a touchdown. "Lennox is a receiver playing quarterback," Ryan said. "I thought he did a great job for us."

Bird completed 4 of 13 passes for 31 years, including a 11-yard TD to Zach Norton. He also threw an interception that Arizona Christian's Jalyn Mitchell returned 6 yards for a score.

Morningside running back Ryan Cole, named the offensive player of the game, carried the ball 44 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns, with a long of 46 yards.

Two-time defending champion Morningside, the top seed in this year's tournament, advanced to face No. 12 seed Keiser in a noon kickoff Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Keiser upset previously unbeaten No. 4 seed Bethel (Tenn.) 27-16 on last weekend. The Seahawks completed a furious comeback after trailing 17-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Keiser, 8-3, is 7-0 against NAIA opponents this season, with their only losses against Valdosta State University, No. 2 ranked in NCAA Division II, Mississippi College, another NCAA Division II school, and Lindenwood University, a NCAA Division I FCS program.

Ryan said Keiser is "big and physical upfront," and also has a great deal of team speed.

"I think they have a fast football team," he said. "We’re going to need to respond and counter that."

Keiser quarterback Shea Spencer has completed 173 of 273 passes for 1,955 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Marques Burgess has rushed for 1,172 yards and 29 touchdowns while Jaden Meizinger has carried the ball for 745 yards and 9 scores.

In the win over Bethel, Spencer tossed two TDs and passed for 211 yards, and Jaden Meizinger ran for 166 yards.

Keiser has averaged 31.64 points scoring per game while giving up 19.64 points. Morningside has averaged 55.4 points per game, while limiting its oppponents to 14.7 points per game.

The Mustangs has won three of the last four national championships, with Dolincheck starting at QB on the last two championship teams.