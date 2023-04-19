Four Siouxland high school coaches are finalists for a national honor.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association's finalists include Sioux City East head boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo, Newell-Fonda head girls basketball coach Dick Jungers, West Sioux head wrestling coach Mark Van Oort and Vermillion head boys and girls golf coach Kirk Hogen.

Finalists were selected based on criteria that includes longevity, win-loss records and championships. The winners will be honored at the NHSACA's 58th annual awards banquet in Lincoln, Neb. on July 27.

Vanderloo has amassed a 227-59 record in 12 seasons, taking the Black Raiders to four state tournament appearances. This past season, Vanderloo led the Raiders to a 23-3 record, a Missouri River Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the Class 4A substate finals.

Vanderloo is one of eight boys basketball coaching finalists from across the nation.

"Very honored to be mentioned with this group," the East coach posted on Twitter. "It doesn't hapen without great players, great assistant coaches and a great school."

Jungers is 467-74 in his career at Newell-Fonda, leading the Mustangs to the state tournament 14 times, including four state championships and five runner-up finishes. This past season, N-F finished 24-3, losing to Bishop Garrigan in the Class 1A state finals.

Van Oort has compiled over 300 wins in his seven seasons with West Sioux, leading the Falcons to back-to-back third-place finishes in the state duals in 2020 and 2021 and fourth place in 2022. This past season, one of Van Oort's wrestlers, Mikey Baker, won an individual state title.

Under Hogen's leadership, Vermillion last fall won the school's first state boys golf championship since 2007, and their third in program history.