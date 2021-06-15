Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital

“It’s the one thing that can unite most people in the world,” Hjulmand said at a news conference on Tuesday. “It brings friendship across nations, race, gender, everything. Football is one big family. ... And we see this with all this recognition we get from people all over the world.”

Denmark, which lost to Finland 1-0 after the game was resumed, next plays Belgium on Thursday in Group B. On Monday, Eriksen's teammates said the midfielder had told them to re-focus on the tournament.

Denmark trained for a second straight day on Tuesday after taking Sunday off to process the incident. The team was visited during the training session by Danish Crown Prince Frederik, who attended Saturday's game and was among those to send a message of support to Eriksen.

And Hjulmand said he can tell that his players are gradually getting back the right mindset to play again.

“From the start of the training (Monday) until the end of the training, I think something happened, positively," he said. “To get your body going again and to be on the pitch knowing that Christian is OK helped us all. ... Yesterday afternoon, more and more smiles were on the faces of the players.”