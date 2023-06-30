It was another offensive explosion Thursday night as the Sioux City Explorers took down the Sioux Falls Canaries, winning 9-8.

Chase Harris had a go-ahead RBI from Explorers Chase Harris (21-22) in the bottom of the eighth. The win gave the X’s the series win over Sioux Falls, and Sioux City had now taken three series in a row. After the loss, the Canaries (18-26) moved to last place in the West Division, falling behind Winnipeg.

The first inning started with Sioux Falls Jordan Barth and Wyatt Ulrich scoring from a Jabari Henry three-run home run off of Sioux City starter Austin Drury.

That gave the Canaries an early 3-0 lead.

The Explorers responded in the bottom of the frame with Matt Lloyd and John Nogowski crossing home on a Miguel Sierra RBI double off Sioux Falls starter Akeem Bostick to it a 3-2 game.

Sioux City’s Vince Fernandez scored on a Jake Ortega groundout to tie the game at three before Sierra made it home home on a Wilfredo Gimenez towering two-run shot off Sioux Falls' Bostick, giving a 5-3 lead to the Explorers.

The Canaries scored in the second inning behind a two-out rally starting with Hunter Clanin which scored an unearned run on a Darnell Sweeney double off Drury to cut the lead to 5-4. Sioux Falls' Sweeney then scored on a single from Barth, tying it at five.

The Canaries took the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run by Trevor Achenbach scoring on a Welington Dotel.

The X’s roared back in the fifth, beginning with Sioux City’s Lloyd scoring on a Fernandez double off Sioux Falls Bostick and cutting the deficit to 7-6. Explorers Ortega tied it up with another RBI, hitting a sac fly to right field off Canaries reliever Brady Stover and making it 7-7. The X’s added one more run in the fifth when Sioux City’s Fernandez scored on a Gimenez sac fly off Sioux Falls Stover, making it 8-7 Sioux City.

The Canaries fired back in the sixth with Trevor Achenbach scoring on a Hunter Clanin single off Explorers reliever Heitor Tokar, tying the game 8-8.

The X’s snatched the lead back in the eighth with Sioux City’s Jake Sanford coming home on a two-out, go-ahead RBI single from Harris off Canaries Hayden Thomas (0-1), giving the Explorers the lead 9-8. X’s Sean Rackoski (6) relieved Kent Hasler (2-1) for the ninth, striking out two and caging the Canaries for the save.

The Explorers will head to Lincoln for a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.