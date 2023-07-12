OCONOMOWOC, Wis. – The Sioux City Explorers' eight-game win streak is over.

The Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Explorers in Oconomowoc, 10-6.

And so ended the Explorers’ (29-26) win streak ended Tuesday afternoon, as the DockHounds (25-28) scored five runs in the sixth inning and got two RBIs each from Thomas Jones and Marcus Chiu.

Sioux City is currently in a tight race for second place in the West Division of the American Association of Professional Baseball. The Explorers are a half-game back of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and are even with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The X’s Vince Fernandez scored in the first when Miguel Sierra drew a bases-loaded walk off Lake Country starter Marco Becerril. Tyler Rando then scored when Wilfredo Gimenez hit a sac fly the next at-bat, making it a 2-0 X’s lead.

The DockHounds got scored one in the bottom of when Demetrius Sims scored on a Chiu single off Sioux City starter Heitor Tokar to cut the X's lead in half.

In the third inning, Blake Tiberi crossed the plate on a Sims triple off X’s Tokar, to tie the game at 2-2. Sims scored on the next at-bat when Nick Banks knocked a single off Tokar, giving the DockHounds a 3-2 lead.

Sioux City tied it at three in the fifth when Explorers Fernandez ripped a leadoff homer off Lake Country’s Becerril over the right field fence.

In the sixth, X’s Wilfredo Gimenez and Kyle Kasser both scored on a Delvin Zinn double off DockHounds reliever Aaron Husson, giving Sioux City a 5-3 lead. The Explorers tacked on one more that inning when X’s Daniel Perez scored on a Matt Lloyd sac fly, extending the Sioux City lead to 6-3.

Lake Country’s Chiu led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run off Explorers Tokar, making it a 6-4 ball game.

DockHounds Dustin Woodcock scored after a Brian Rey double off X’s reliever Carlos Diaz (0-3), cutting the Sioux City lead to 6-5. Rey then scored on a throwing error from Explorers catcher Wilfredo Gimenez, tying it 6-6.

Blake Tiberi and Tyler Hill both scored later for the DockHounds in the inning when Jones ripped a one-out double off X’s Nate Gercken, giving Lake Country an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, the DockHounds' Hill scored again on a Sims double play off Sioux City reliever Paul Rector, extending the Lake Country lead to 9-6. Lake Country capped off the afternoon with one more when Lake

Country’s Tiberi crossed home on a Woodcock bases-loaded walk from Explorers Rector.