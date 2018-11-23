SIOUX CITY - Fargo's Josh Nodler proved to be a one-man wrecking crew scoring both Force goals including the game winner in overtime in his teams' 2-1 win over Sioux City at Tyson Events' Center Friday evening.
Nodler, a Michigan State recruit, broke a scoreless tie with an unassisted goal with 5:40 left in regulation. He later got the game deciding tally, pushing in a rebound off a shot by Christoffer Bjork at 2:43 of the extra session. The two-goal night gives Nodler seven this season.
The Musketeers earned a point in the league standing when Albin Nilsson picked up his first USHL goal with 26 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Bobby Brink had an assist on the score and moved into a tie with Martin Pospisil for the league scoring lead with 31 points.
Pospisil was held scoreless for the first time this season after getting at least one points in each of th first 17 Musketeer games.
The setback was the first this month for the Musketeers, who had won their previous six.
Both teams had strong nights in net by their respective goalkeepers with Ryan Bischel turning away 18 shots for Fargo and Ben Kraws stopping 21 for Sioux City.
The Musketeers fell a point behind Tri-City for the Western Conference lead after the Storm shut out Omaha Friday. Sioux City (12-4-2, 26 points) plays at Des Moines Saturday evening. The Bucs and Muskies are tied with Waterloo for second place in the Western Conference, a point out of first.