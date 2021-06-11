First annual Summer Pickleball Tournament taking place this weekend

This weekend, a new and unique event will be taking place in Sioux City for the first time.

The First Annual Summer Kickoff Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the Siouxland Pickleball Association, is set to take place on June 12 and 13, at the pickleball courts at Riverside Park.

The Men's Doubles and Men's Over 65 Sessions will start on Saturday at 9 a.m., and the Women's Doubles will take place at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, the Mixed Doubles Session will kick off at 9 a.m.

The tournament will be done in a round-robin style, and have championship and consolation matches for the top teams in the tournament. The top three finishers in the 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5+ divisions will receive medals.

"The Siouxland Pickleball Association is excited to host the first outdoor tournament at the new dedicated pickleball courts in Riverside Park,” Tournament Director Jonathan VanTuyl said. “This tournament, featuring over 75 teams from the tri-state area, will showcase how popular this sport has become and continues to grow."

Since it was established last June, the Siouxland Pickleball Association has grown to over 220 members, according to an Association press release.

