Bandits earn blowout win over Marshals

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Bandits closed out the regular season Saturday on a strong note, beating Rapid City 77-7 at Tyson Events Center.

The Bandits led 42-0 at the half, and scored multiple points in all four quarters.

All three first-quarter TDs came on the ground from Drew Prohaska, Lorenzo Brown and Fred Bruno. All three touchdowns also came in from six yards out.

Bruno opened up the second-quarter scoring with a seven-yard TD catch from Brown that ended a four-play, 10-yard drive.

After the Marshals scored their lone TD of the night, Damond Powell ran the ball in from three yards out.

The Bandits’ defense had its turn to score with 3 minutes,5 seconds left in the second quarter with a 50-yard interception return from Laronji Vason to make it a 42-7 game.

Damond Powell opened up the second half scoring with a two-yard touchdown catch from Brown with 12:31 left.

Prohaska scored with a two-yard touchdown run with 8:15 left in the quarter.

Then, Sammie Epps caught a nine-yard pass from Brown with 21 seconds left in the quarter.

Bruno scored on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter, and with exactly a minute left in the game, Lenwood Joyner scored from the 11-yard line to make it a 77-7 game.

The Bandits had 206 total yards in the win. They ran 32 plays for 6.4 yards per game.

Brown was 8-for-13 passing for 91 yards and three touchdowns. The Bandits QB was also the leading rusher for 32 yards on three keeps.

