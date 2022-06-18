Bandits fall in 49-45 heartbreaker to Omaha

SIOUX CITY — For the second consecutive season, the Sioux City Bandits and the Omaha Beef met in the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) semifinals, and much like last season, the game came down to the final seconds.

Omaha scored a one-yard touchdown on a rush by quarterback Andrew Jackson, giving the Beef a 49-45 win over Sioux City and a trip to the CIF Championship to face Salina.

“We, once again, played them close and gave the fans their money’s worth, they had to sit in their seats to the final play,” Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. “In that aspect it was a great game. We missed some plays early on, should’ve gotten points on one of the field goals we didn’t go for and I’ll sit back and kick myself for the rest of my life over that.”

After Greg Conry kicked a field goal to give Sioux City a 45-42 advance, Omaha took the ball with 2:03 to play.

After getting across midfield with less than a minute to go, Omaha was able to get inside the five on a run by Jackson. A play near the goal line was called for defensive pass interference, followed by an unsportsmanlike on the Bandits. An offside on the Bandits put Omaha on the one-yard line with 13 seconds remaining.

Jackson rushed into the endzone, and Omaha had the lead. After the kick return for the Bandits, Sioux City had five seconds to work with. They tried a quick pass that fell incomplete and then went to the hail mary. It was tipped around, but fell incomplete and the Beef were dancing.

“We were going to try to get one quick one and get out of bounds, or if it was open, throw it deep and see what happens,” Strohbeen said. “We only had five seconds after the kick return. Unfortunately they made their extra point, so we had to score a touchdown there.”

Jackson finished with five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground for Omaha. He threw for 227 yards and rushed for seven more. Montero Dubose finished with six catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Lorenzo Brown threw for 108 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bandits. Damond Powell finished with 54 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Omaha and Salina will meet next week in the CIF championship.

