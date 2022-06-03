Bandits host Rapid City in regular season finale

SIOUX CITY – The top seed is locked up thanks to a Memorial Day victory over Billings, but the work is not finished as the Sioux City Bandits prepare for their regular season finale Saturday.

The Bandits (8-1) host the Rapid City Marshals (2-7) in both team’s regular season finales Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. Rapid City is going through an ownership change, but that doesn’t take away from the threat the Marshals pose to Sioux City.

“They have an ownership group that's coming back and wants to have a team in Rapid next year, so obviously, they want to put a win on the board against us,” Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen said. “When you're 8-1, you're going to get everybody's best shot every week. For Rapid to finish off, maybe, a challenging season with the win against us, that would do something for their team. Our guys, I think they understand that.”

Meanwhile in Sioux City, the Bandits aren’t going to take this game off despite having their top seed in the league and first round bye in the playoff locked up.

“This will have no bearing on our playoff seeding,” Strohbeen said. “It's kind of nice to know that, but we're still going to try to turn things up and get ready for a strong playoff run. I told the guys at halftime last week, we don't want to string this out till the last game of the season and have to win and have to have other things happen.”

“It never seems to work out when teams are not playing well rolling into the playoffs, so our goal is to continue to play well this weekend,” Strohbeen continued.

After starting 7-0, the Bandits dropped their last home game against Salina, but Strohbeen said that the loss came at the right time for his group.

“I think sometimes you lose a little focus,” Strohbeen said. “I think that loss to Salina probably couldn't have come at a better time, and that's what we were hoping. I said to the guys it's not a loss if we learned something from it, and I felt like we learned that we had a little bit of lackadaisical preparation to that to that game. And I haven't seen that since.”

The wake-up call and strong week of practice following the loss paid off, as a 49-42 win over Billings, the then No. 2 team in the league, locked up the top spot.

“Very big implications in that game with playoff seeding, and at this point, we've locked up the number one seed,” Strohbeen said. “We know if we keep winning everything stays in Sioux City. That’s been our goal since day one to get the number one seed so when we win a championship, it’s in front of our fans. And that's right in front of us now. We just got to take care of the business and keep playing like we are.”

With the playoffs running through Sioux City now, the Bandits know they don’t need to pull out the bag of tricks Saturday to guarantee a win, but that doesn’t mean they are treating this game like anything less than a must-win.

“It's nice to be able to look at this game and say we don't have to pull out all the stops, we don't have to pull out any crazy trick plays, we don't have to do anything to help our playoff seeding,” Strohbeen said. It's already set. But again, we have to be professional football players and coaches and prepare as if it's the last game and the championship game. We want to put a great product on the field, whether it's for the number one seed or whether we're already locked in.”

The Bandits and Marshals are set to kick-off inside the Tyson Events Center at 7:05 p.m. Regardless of win or loss, the Bandits will have a first round bye in the CIF Playoffs starting next weekend.

