Bandits lock up top seed with win over Outlaws

BILLINGS, Mont. – It took a comeback, but the Sioux City Bandits defeated the Billings Outlaws 49-42 Monday night in Billings to lock up the top spot in the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) playoff.

Trailing 42-34 in the fourth quarter, a pair of touchdowns from Lorenzo Brown, one throwing and one running, to lift the Bandits to a win. Brown threw a 25-yard touchdown to Damond Powell with nine minutes left and Brown added a nine-yard rushing score with two minutes left to put the Bandits ahead.

After Billings jumped out to an 8-0 lead, Sioux City scored a field goal off the leg of Greg Conry and a two-yard touchdown from Kamal Cass put the Bandits up 10-8.

A touchdown from the Outlaws with 7:54 to play in the first half put them back in front, where they stayed until Brown's pass to Powell tied the game.

Brown threw for 91 yards and a touchdown, while adding 15 yards rushing and two scores on the ground. Cass ran for 39 yards and a score. Drew Prohaska added 33 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Brandon Shepard tallied 38 yards receiving. Powell added 32 yards through the air. Defensively, Laronji Vason recorded two interceptions for the Bandits.

Charles Mccullum threw for 194 yards and five touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Garry Brown recorded 73 yards and two scores. Tyron Laughinghouse and Jerron Mcgaw recorded 49 and 46 yards receiving.

Sioux City hosts Rapid City in the season finale Saturday at the Tyson Event Center.

