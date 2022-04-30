In homecoming game against Omaha, the undefeated Sioux City Bandits look to play a "complete game"

SIOUX CITY — Erv Strohbeen has one simple message for the Sioux City Bandits for Saturday night’s game against Omaha: Put the foot on the gas and keep that proverbial foot on the pedal.

The Bandits are 4-0, but according to the Bandits head football coach, his team has not played a complete game yet this season.

“If we get a lead, we want to run away with it,” Strohbeen said. “We haven’t played a full four quarters of football yet, and we need to play a full game against Omaha. During every one of our wins, we’ve gone into a big lead and all of a sudden, our leads dwindled. I want no part of this ball game to be close.”

Last week was a prime example of that against Salina. The Bandits started out the game to a 29-7 lead, but the Liberty erased their deficit and tied the game late at home.

Sioux City led 17-0 in the first quarter, thanks to a Greg Conry 36-yard field goal, a three-yard run from Kamal Cass and a 17-yard TD pass reception by Brandon Shepherd.

After Salina scored midway through the second quarter, the Bandits scored 12 straight points. Drew Prohaska scored on a one-yard run, while the Bandits added five more via safety and another Conry 31-yard field goal.

That’s when the Liberty made their comeback, and tied the game at 29-29 with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game.

Sioux City had four turnovers during the game, including three lost fumbles. Strohbeen said it hasn’t been one player who has been responsible for the miscues. He said he’s a total team concern.

“Everyone has been a culprit, even the coaching staff,” the Bandits coach said. “That’s a team effort thing all the way down to everybody.”

Sioux City escaped with the win on Saturday night with a 58-yard kickoff return from Lenwood Joyner.

“We have a good special teams that keeps us in ball games,” Strohbeen said. “When we can start out in opposing territory and work with a short field, it’s huge.”

The Bandits are back home after being on the road for the last two weeks. They have been able to practice this week inside Tyson Events Center.

Strohbeen and the Bandits are eager to play in front of their home crowd, especially on a Star Wars themed night.

“I can tell you that our No. 1 goal is to get home field advantage,” Strohbeen said. “Less travel is just better for us. We have to get this win, then prepare for a long stretch. It’s imperative that we win to set us up for the long run.”

Omaha is 3-2 on the season.

