Local roundup: Bandits fall to Salina

The Sioux City Bandits dropped their first game of the season on Saturday night, as the Bandits fell to Salina on the road, 53-24.

Sioux City scored first, as veteran offensive star Fred Bruno took a handoff 18 yards into the endzone for a 6-0 lead with 11:36 left in the first quarter. But after that score, Salina hit back with 26 consecutive points, before the Bandits could get back on the board.

One minute into the third quarter, Kamal Cass scored on a five yard touchdown run, and the two-point conversion pass from Zac Ely made the score 26-14 in favor of Salina.

After two more touchdowns by the Liberty, Sioux City scored again, this time on a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Smith to Branden Meints. After the 2-point conversion, the Bandits trailed by 18 points, at 40-22.

Sioux City scored two more points before the clock expired, but the Liberty scored two more touchdowns. In the end, Sioux City lost by 29.

Salina out-earned Sioux City in total offense, 224 yards to 183. The Bandits finished with just 29 net yards rushing, and an average of 1.4 yards per attempt.

The Bandits did shine in the return game, as Xavier Spann, Jeff Mack, and Bruno combined for 109 yards on six returns.