Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits meet again in CIF semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Erv Strohbeen has been well aware of the playoff history between the No. 1 seed Sioux City Bandits and third-seeded Omaha Beef.

Strohbeen — the Bandits’ coach — hopes his squad can change that narrative on Saturday.

Omaha returns to Sioux City for a Champions of Indoor Football playoff semifinal..

“Everyone knows what’s at stake,” Strohbeen said. “I got a lot of veteran leadership and I think they knew how to attack the week. Big game, big rivalry, you got to throw out the records. We have a little revenge on our mind.”

The Beef (8-3) have won the last two games with playoff implications against the Bandits (9-1), according to Strohbeen, and he said it has been difficult to ignore.

“We’ve done pretty well against them in the regular season over the last few years, but when it counted, they knocked us out,” Strohbeen said. “That’s unacceptable in my book and our coaches and our players. That’s really what we’ve been thinking about every day.”

Last season, the Beef beat the Bandits by one point in the semifinals. Omaha led by as many as 14 points with about four minutes left in the game, and even though the Bandits scored two touchdowns in a two-minute span, Omaha stopped the Bandits on its home turf.

“Last year was kind of a fluke deal,” Strohbeen said. “Really every game was so close. A play here or play there, the ball bounced wrong. It also cost us a chance at hosting a title game in 2017.”

Then in 2019, the Beef and Bandits played in a win-or-go home situation. The Beef ended up winning that game 60-50.

“My message to the guys is that you can’t leave it up to a play here or there,” Strohbeen said. “You’re exposing yourself to a possible loss. We just played so many close games.”

One of those close games between the two teams happened earlier this season on April 30 in downtown Sioux City.

The Bandits were down by two points with 15 seconds left, but the home Bandits had a rushing touchdown and a defensive touchdown within that time frame that kept the Bandits unbeaten at that time.

The Bandits immediately scored on the first play of what was their final drive, as Lorenzo Brown found Kamal Cass for a 31-yard pass that gave the Bandits the lead. Greg Conry also made the pivotal PAT.

Following the kickoff and a first-down play by the Beef, the Beef tried to get the ball in the end zone in any way possible.

Brandon Shepherd recovered a loose ball from the 30-yard line, and ran it all the way back to seal the 11-point win over the Beef.

Strohbeen was ecstatic after that game, which ended up factoring into the playoff picture.

“The resilience of that last minute going back-and-forth, that’s one of the craziest games I’ve been a part of,” said Strohbeen after that breathtaking finish. “The ups and downs and the mood changes. What a change of emotions. It was like we were on a roller coaster. You saw how they took it to the last minute.”

Going into this week, the Bandits coach has poured his time going over that film. He said he’s watched that game three separate times.

“We broke down every play because that’s probably how they’re going to play us,” Strohneen said. “Most teams when they get to the playoffs, they revert to their identity. They like to throw the ball. They like to take it down the field. They’re not going to run the ball down our throat every time. Omaha is going to do what it is comfortable with.”

Omaha quarterback Andrew Jackson threw 32 pass attempts out of 49 plays. Jackson completed 23 of those passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Deshawn Jones ran the ball 10 times for 34 yards and scored thrice.

