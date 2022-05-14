Sioux City Bandits look to stay unbeaten during road trip

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Bandits remain the lone unbeaten team in the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League, and they’ll put that record to the test Saturday at Southwest Kansas.

The Bandits (6-0) take on the second-place Storm (5-2) in Dodge City, Kansas on Saturday. The game kicks off a three week stretch against the second-, third- and fourth-place teams in the CIF.

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Bandits score 33 points in fourth quarter to beat Beef SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen wanted the Sioux City Bandits to have the ball as much as possible during the final minute…

“We’ve had wins against Salina, Billings and Omaha already, which are top five teams and those have been good wins,” Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. “We’ve got a tough stretch coming up, so we have to keep the ball rolling and keep piling up those wins.”

A 42-35 win over the Wyoming Mustangs last week kept the Bandits unbeaten, and they have done it on all three phases of the game. The second-ranked offense and defense in the league has put Sioux City in a prime position for the top seed in the playoffs if they can keep rolling.

“We’ve got both sides of the ball and special teams playing together right now,” Strohbeen said. “We’re not lying on one aspect of the game, everybody’s contributing.

Coming into this week, the Bandits will look to slow down a strong Storm rushing attack and try to force the Storm crowd out of the game early on.

“They like to run the ball quite a bit, so we have to take advantage and score on every possession, get the crowd out of it early,” Strohbeen said. “They can have some decent crowds and they’re riding high right now.”

The key to slow the Storm offense down will be in being disciplined defensively. Following assignments is going to be the difference for the Bandits defense.

“We have to keep our assignments,” Strohbeen said. “That’s where you start to get into trouble against a lot of running teams. If you don’t have your gap control or your assignment, they can bust a big one, so we have to have our gaps, our assignments and play some football.”

A win Saturday would help put cushion on the Bandits’ lead in the CIF standings. A win also keeps the Bandits two games ahead of the rest of the league with three games yet to play.

Keeping the top spot in the standings is a big deal for the Bandits, as Strohbeen and company want the playoffs to run through Sioux City.

“Our first goal this year was to gain the number one seed, we want to play everything in Sioux City,” Strohbeen said. “That goal is still one the table and that goal is still something we’re working on. I remind those guys about that daily, if you don’t want to travel in the playoffs, we;ve got to take care of the regular season.”

Saturday’s game between Sioux City and Southwest Kansas is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Dodge City.

