Sioux City Bandits lose first game of the season at home to Salina

SIOUX CITY – The Salina Liberty on Saturday night ruined the Sioux City Bandits’ chances of an undefeated season.

The Liberty came into Tyson Events Center to defeat the Bandits, 39-30.

Salina jumped out to a 29-6 lead throughout the first three-and-a-half quarters of the game.

Neither team scored during the first quarter, then Salina scored nine in the second. Jimmy Allen hit a 21-yard field goal to get the Liberty on the board, then Anthony Love recovered a Bandits lost fumble. He returned that fumble for 10 yards in the final play of the second quarter.

Sioux City got on the board 86 seconds into the second half. Brandon Sheperd caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lorenzo Brown.

That’s when the Liberty scored 20 straight points. They got one on an Ed Smith TD catch, a rouge point from Allen, and a 27-yard and seven-yard TD reception from Demarius Washin.

Sioux City broke the scoring skid with a three-yard run from Brown with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Brown had a hand in the Bandits’ final two scoring plays, one on a one-yard run with 4:06 remaining and then a five-yard pass to Sheperd with five seconds left.

Brown was 8-for-17 for 93 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also led the Bandits’ rushing attack with 26 yards on six keeps.

Sheperd led the receiving corps with four catches, good for 57 yards.

Kamal Cass had six carries for 25 yards.

