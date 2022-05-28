Sioux City Bandits seek another win at Billings

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Bandits were supposed to play Friday night against Billings on the road, but Hank Williams Jr. changed that plan.

The legendary country music singer played at First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana, and that concert pushed back the game between the Bandits and Outlaws.

The Champions of Indoor Football game is now Monday night, giving the Bandits a couple extra days to figure out how to right the wrongs that happened in last week’s loss at home to Salina.

Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen said this game is basically a playoff game with the Bandits and Outlaws being the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the CIF standings. Sioux City is 7-1, while Billings is 6-2.

“My goal as a head coach and our goal as a team is to grab that No. 1 seed,” Strohbeen said. “Any championship is coming through Sioux City. You’ll have to beat Sioux City for it at home.”

At practice on Monday, everyone showed up on time, ready to watch film and make personal and group adjustments needed.

Strohbeen put everyone together as a team to watch every special teams play.

Normally during film sessions, everyone watches special teams film, but not everyone is in the same room.

Strohbeen brought everyone together during Monday’s session so that everyone could learn each other’s assignments.

“We need to get everyone on the same page,” Strohbeen said. “We blew a few assignments and it cost us.”

Salina jumped out to a 29-6 lead throughout the first three-and-a-half quarters of the game.

Neither team scored during the first quarter, then Salina scored nine in the second. Jimmy Allen hit a 21-yard field goal to get the Liberty on the board, then Anthony Love recovered a Bandits lost fumble. He returned that fumble for 10 yards in the final play of the second quarter.

Sioux City got on the board 86 seconds into the second half. Brandon Sheperd caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lorenzo Brown.

The Liberty kept the football away from the Bandits in the first half. Sioux City had just two possessions during the first half.

“It was hard to get into a rhythm,” Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen said. “When you only get a few plays, it’s hard to gameplan. I’m not sure how many running plays we had. We usually run 40 plays a game, and that’s not even close to what we had at the half.”

The Bandits trailed just 9-0 at the half.

That’s when the Liberty scored 20 straight points. They got one on an Ed Smith TD catch, a rouge point from Allen, and a 27-yard and seven-yard TD reception from Demarius Washin.

Sioux City broke the scoring skid with a three-yard run from Brown with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter.

After the loss, Strohbeen and the Bandits had a long chat inside the Tyson Events Center locker room.

The theme of the discussion was not to be complacent for the final stretch run.

“I have a great football team, but they just needed to be challenged,” Strohbeen said.

