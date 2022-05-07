Sioux City Bandits will use veteran presence, leadership as they hit the road

SIOUX CITY — When you look up and down the Sioux City Bandits roster, there is not a single rookie on it. There’s veteran play from the skill positions to the linemen, and it’s a key reason why the Bandits are 5-0 to start the season.

Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen hopes that wisdom and experience will come in handy on Saturday, as the Bandits travel to Wyoming to start a two-week road series.

The Bandits face the Mustangs for a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming. Next week, the Bandits go to Dodge City, Kansas, to face the Southwest Kansas Storm.

Strohbeen preached last week that winning will help them on the road, and he reiterated that Thursday before the team hit the road.

The Bandits defeated Omaha last Saturday night, 60-49, in a wild finish that saw four combined touchdowns in the last 90 seconds.

“I’ve hammered it home for three weeks now,” Strohbeen said. “We’ve started off a lot of games well, but we haven’t played well in the second half. It was nice to maybe see us flip that switch and get challenged a little bit late in the fourth quarter. We persevered through those things.”

Of course, the Bandits have played well thanks to quarterback Lorenzo Brown. When the quarterback plays well, it seems like everyone else does.

Brown is 53-for-91 passing so far this season, as he’s thrown for 657 yards. He’s thrown for 15 touchdowns and has been picked off twice.

The 6-foot quarterback who played at the University of Sioux Falls also is the team’s No. 2 rusher.

He’s kept the ball 22 times for 124 yards. Brown has scored thrice and his longest rush was for 25 yards.

“You’re talking a lot of years of indoor experience, a lot of football experience in general, but to have a leader at quarterback like Lorenzo, he’s calm out there, and it was never in doubt,” Strohbeen said. “He has that calming effect in the huddle and carrying those plays really helps the offense.”

Drew Prohaska, Kamal Cass and Fred Bruno are the other three Bandits who has received the majority of the carries.

Prohaska leads the rushing attack with 32 carries and 141 yards. He has two touchdowns.

Bruno, even though listed as a wide receiver, has 96 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Cass has 27 carries for 92 yards, and he has three touchdowns. He was one of those who scored one of the late touchdowns last Saturday.

There’s also some veteran presence on defense, and it’ll have to play a heavy role on Saturday in Wyoming.

According to Strohbeen, the scout team look this week was heavy on the run, as the Mustangs have two running backs over 200 pounds.

Tabyus Taylor is a 6-foot running back at 225 pounds. He has 53 of the Mustangs’ 129 rushing plays, and he’s tallied 172 yards. He’s scored six touchdowns and has averaged 3.2 yards per carry.

“I think the defense knows the task at hand,” Strohbeen said. “We’re going to try to take that away from him. We’ve made our opponents work for yards. They’re not getting easy yards on the ground. We got guys who are ball hawks. They fly around the ball, gang tackling. Overall, I’ve been happy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.