WATCH NOW: Sioux City Bandits score 33 points in fourth quarter to beat Beef

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen wanted the Sioux City Bandits to have the ball as much as possible during the final minute Saturday so that their opponent, the Omaha Beef, couldn’t score.

The Bandits indoor football team did score in the final minute, with 29 seconds left, but Sioux City needed one more touchdown with seven seconds left to take the lead.

Sioux City (5-0) ended up beating the Beef 60-49 at a loud and energized Tyson Events Center.

“The resilience of that last minute going back-and-forth, that’s one of the craziest games I’ve been a part of,” Strohbeen said. “The ups and downs and the mood changes. What a change of emotions. It was like we were on a roller coaster. You saw how they took it to the last minute.”

Bandits quarterback Lorenzo Brown found Fred Bruno with 29 seconds left. The ball was at the Beef 21-yard-line.

Bruno was the man in motion in the slot, and he ran a post route that got him open. Brown found Bruno around the Omaha 9, and then the Bandits wide receiver juked an Omaha cornerback out to find the end zone.

That touchdown gave the Bandits a 47-43 lead.

“We had three touchdowns in the time when I wanted to eat the clock, and you’re going to score when you’re going to score. Great catch by Bruno,” Strohbeen said.

Omaha (3-3) wasted little time to score on its next drive, needing two plays to go 45 yards to re-take the lead.

On that scoring play, the Bandits jumped offside, and the Beef were able to get a free play. Beef quarterback Andrew Jackson rolled to his right, and threw across his body down the field to find Tyler Jones at around the Bandits 6.

There were two defenders nearby Jones, but he was able to escape them to score and reclaim the lead with 15 seconds left.

There was a nervous energy in the arena, but neither Brown nor Kamal Cass showed any fear. On the first play of the drive, the Bandits scored from 37 yards out.

Cass was set up in the backfield, just off of Brown’s left hip. Cass ran in the flat near the line of scrimmage, and Brown found the running back open a couple yards down field.

Cass caught the pass and immediately escaped one tackle with a lot of room to run. Cass then cut up toward the middle of the field, where he split two defenders and won the race to the end zone.

“We were really trying to get (kicker) Greg (Conry) into field goal range,” Strohbeen said. “We needed 15 yards to be confident, but thankfully, Kamal was able to take that swing pass and take it all the way. You look at our two running backs, and there’s not a one and a two. They’re both playmakers. Whoever is in there has the opportunity, and Kamal took it.”

Not long after Cass scored, his teammates quickly greeted him.

The Bandits weren’t done scoring there, however.

The Beef had two seconds to score from around their own 15, and tried to keep the play alive with multiple laterals.

After the third lateral, which was a backwards up-for-grabs kind of pass, Sioux City’s Brandon Shepherd was at the right place at the right time.

He scooped the ball up, ran the other way for 30 yards, and added an exclamation point to one of the wilder finishes in Bandits football history.

“To be two games up on Omaha and have the tiebreaker since we only play them once, we feel like we’re in the driver’s seat,” Strohbeen said.

The Bandits scored 33 points during the fourth quarter. Damond Powell had a seven-yard TD run with 14:15 left while Bruno caught a 19-yard pass with 6:27 left.

Omaha led 22-21 at the half, including a 41-yard field goal from Beef kicker Jeremy Reynolds.

Brown was 12-for-21 passing for 153 yards and three passing TDs.

Brown was also the Bandits’ leading rusher, as he kept the ball six times for 46 yards. Cass had seven rushes for 38 yards while having four catches for 48 yards.

Bruno also caught four passes from Brown for 61 yards.

On defense, Braden Meints had a team-high 10 tackles.

Dajon Emery had four tackles for 13 yards while collecting one sack for five yards.

Xavier Spann and Solomon St. Piere each intercepted a pass.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.