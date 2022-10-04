Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme

SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season.

“I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter and I’ve been involved with the Sioux City Bandits going on about 20 years. We’ve always enjoyed it. My daughter, in all those years, has never missed a home game, she’s been at every single one. My grandson's in the sixth grade this year, he just loves it. So, I think we’re going to be carrying on the tradition.”

While the season doesn’t get kicked off until February 2023, the team is starting to prepare for another season of play in the Tyson, but the first with Belson as the Sole Proprietor.

“Shortly after that 2021 season, J.R. Bond asked me to become a co-owner with him, and I jumped at the chance to do that,” Belson said. “I've really enjoyed working with him. He has a wealth of talent and I'm sure I will still be calling him once in a while for help.”

Belson has been with the franchise for nearly 20 years, starting out with gameday operations, working his way up to the local and minority co-owner of the team for the 2022 season. Former owner J.R. Bond lives in Kansas City, and is stepping away to spend more time with family and other obligations.

The move made sense for Belson, as he is in the office nearly everyday with Funke and his family is invested in the Bandits and giving fans the best experience at Bandits games. Belson hopes to continue to grow the fan base and the entertainment parts of Bandits games.

“Last year, we had some of the best attendance that we have had in several years. We've worked very hard at getting people in the seats,” Belson said. “We're going to continue working on attendance. We're going to diversify our media reach this year. And we're planning to expand what we call BanditsCare in the community. Last year, we had some of our players going out to a hospital, going to different schools and did a good job with that. I would like to expand that out a little bit this year.”

Belson said he will not be making any coaching or player changes upon taking over the team as the sole owner this season, but rather defaulting to head coach and vice president of football operations Erv Strohbeen’s thoughts in that department.

Strohbeen coached the Bandits to a 9-1 record in the regular season and a semifinals appearance in 2022. Strohbeen is returning for 2023.

“It's definitely exciting day for Don, you know, his family has been involved with this almost as long as I've been involved with it,” Strohbeen said. “He's invested a lot in this, and just to see a guy that really cares about it, take it over, that's important for us as a staff and as a group and on the team for somebody like that to take it over.”

Another person in attendance to congratulate the new owner is former owner, and current Mayor of Sioux City, Bob Scott.

“It’s exciting for me to have someone like Don take over the team,” Scott said. “I think it’s great when you have a local owner that’s involved in the community and he’s keeping the core group of guys together, it’s important because they’ve been very successful on the field.

I just wanted to be here, not only as a former owner, but as the mayor of the community to thank him for his investment in the community and just wish the whole organization the very best.”

Two other announcements made Tuesday pertained to the 2023 football season. Ahead of the Bandits’ first game on February 25, 2023, the Bandits have a new season theme of “Bigger Than Football.” The theme relates to the community relations and connections the Bandits have been working on through their #BanditsCare Initiative.

Furthermore, Strohbeen announced the first player signing of the 2023 season in Xavier Spann. Spann has played for the Bandits for the last couple of seasons, and played his college football at Morningside. The Bandits have made bringing in local athletes who played college football in the area a priority.

“Xavier’s a kid that played college football in the area, he’s got a wife and family in the area, kind of set up roots here,” Strohbeen said. “It’s really more community based now, and I think that can only help our attendance and sponsorships.”

Strohbeen hopes to continue having player signing announcements over the coming weeks and months as the team gears up for another push at a CIF Championship in 2023.