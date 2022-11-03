COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern, Midland to battle for sole possession of GPAC Saturday

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – In a matchup of two top-15 NAIA teams, Northwestern College hosts Midland University Saturday with the winner taking home sole possession of second-place in the GPAC.

Northwestern and Midland are both 7-1 in the GPAC, with each team's only loss coming at the hands of top-rated and undefeated Morningside University. The Mustangs can claim at least a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference crown with a win Saturday over Doane.

No. 3-rankekd Northwestern moved up a spot in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rankings after a 56-7 drubbing of Briar Cliff University last week. The Red Raiders offense produced 499 yards and Jalyn Gramstad threw for three touchdown passes in the first half. Cade Moser returned from injury, catching eight passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Midland, ranked 15th in the latest NAIA poll, outlasted Concordia, 41-31, last week. Linebacker Gunner Todorovich, named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week, tied for the team lead with 8 tackles (5 solo and 3 assists. In addition to his play on defense, Todorovich carried the ball on a fake punt 64 yards to help set up the Warriors' second touchdown of the day.

Northwestern enters Saturday's game with three of its top offensive weapons closing in on milestones.

Quarterback Blake Fryar remains two touchdown passes away from cracking the program's top-10 career touchdown list and tying Galen Kaemingk (1975-79) who threw for 40 career touchdowns.

Both Cade Moser (196) and Michael Storey (182) are staring down the 200-career reception mark. Shane Solberg (2017-20) is the only Red Raider in program history to achieve 200+ receptions, with 282 career catches.

Last season, Northwestern bested Midland 35-29 in Fremont, as Fryar rushed for the winning touchdown. Northwestern leads the all-time series over the Warriors, 37-12, winners of five-straight in the series.

Saturday's game, which kicks off at 1 p.m., is the final home contest of the season at De Valois Stadium.

Concordia University vs Briar Cliff University

Briar Cliff closes out its home schedule Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Field.

The Chargers, 1-8, 1-7 GPAC, endured a 56-7 loss last week at Northwestern. Briar Cliff has dropped six in a row since their only win this season, 31-25 over Jamestown on Sept. 10.

Concordia, 3-5, 3-5 GPAC, is coming off a 41-31 loss to No. 15 ranked Midland, despite outgaining the Warriors, 501-368 yards. The final score was deceiving, with the Warriors scoring a touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.

The Bulldogs had chances in four of their five losses with margins of defeat coming by two, four, one and 10 points, respectively.

Briar Cliff head coach Shane LaDage’s squad will be looking to build momentum heading into 2023. Quarterback Luke Davies has thrown for 1,981 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Hastings at Dordt

Dordt, 5-3, 5-3 GPAC, cruised past Jamestown, 44-24, last week. Kade McDaniel established new career-highs in both rushing and passing yards, throwing for 344 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 102 yards.

The Defenders have won two straight and tree of their last four games.

Hastings, 7-2, 6-2, is coming off a bye last week. The Broncos offense is led by senior quarterback John Zamora, who has passed for 1,628 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Missouri State at University of South Dakota

USD's pursuit of back-to-back playoff appearances came to a halt last week with a road loss to Youngstown State, 45-24.

After coming off the bench to rally his team to victory on Dakota Days, USD redshirt freshman Aidan Bouman made his first collegiate start at quarterback last week, passing for 254 yards and accounting for two touchdowns.

Despite an overall record of 2-6 and 1-4 in the Missouri Valley converence, the Coyotes are ranked 37th in the Massey Ratings with the toughest strength of schedule in FCS.

Missouri State, 3-5, 1-4 MVFC, made the playoffs in both the spring and fall of 2021, which led to a preseason top-10 ranking this fall. After two impressive wins at the start made it a top-five ranking, the Bears lost five in a row and a third straight postseason appearance seems unlikely

Quarterback Jason Shelley, the reigning MVFC Offensive Player of the Year, is surrounded by talent at the skill positions, but the defense has given up an average of 38 points in its five losses.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at the DakotaDome, with the kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Wayne State College at Sioux Falls

Wayne State visits Sioux Falls in a key Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division and NCAA Super Region 4 matchup. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Bob Young Field.

Both teams are 7-2 overall with WSC sitting 3-2 in the NSIC South and USF at 2-2 in division play. Wayne State is coming off a 56-14 home win over Upper Iowa last weekend while Sioux Falls fell at home to Minnesota State 38-24.

USF is 9-0 all-time against Wayne State since joining the NSIC in 2012. Last season the Cougars topped the Wildcats in Wayne, 38-17.