A breakdown of Iowa State's football schedule

Astute observers have probably noticed that neither Texas nor Oklahoma have popped up on the schedule to this point. That’s because the people who made the schedule thought they’d save the most compelling games for the end of the season — and that was before Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving for the SEC.

Iowa State starts the month of November by hosting Texas. This will be the second time in a row the Cyclones host Texas in November after it never happening before in history. The last time Iowa State hosted Texas in November, which was in 2019, the temperature at kickoff was a balmy — for that time of year — 51 degrees. Iowa State won that game 23-21 thanks to a Connor Assalley field goal.

The Cyclones take a trip to west Texas to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders after hosting Texas. Matt Campbell has never lost the Red Raiders.

Iowa State stays on the road and plays Oklahoma on Nov. 20. It’s anticipated that this will be Oklahoma’s best team in over a decade and that this will be Iowa State’s best team ever.

The two met last season and split the series, with Oklahoma winning in the conference championship game. Campbell has always played Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma team well and this game could be a preview of the conference championship game if the season goes Iowa State’s way.

The Cyclones end the regular season by hosting TCU on Nov. 26. Sorry TCU, it’s gonna be cold. The average temperature on Nov. 26 in Ames is 36 degrees, so at least it might not be freezing. But it also might be freezing with a chance of a blizzard. Like I said, sorry.

