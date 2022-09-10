Area college football: South Dakota has no answer for No. 3 Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds, quarterback Lucas Johnson ran for two touchdowns and threw another, and Nico Ramos made his first field goal as the third-ranked Griz improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over winless South Dakota on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Griz forced South Dakota into seven three-and-outs and 3-of-15 on third downs across 14 drives. The Coyotes ended 10 drives with a punt, one with a missed field goal, one with a turnover on downs, one with a safety and one with a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Montana held South Dakota to 209 total yards, including 92 yards in the second half after allowing 117 in the first half.

South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp was 12-of-23 passing for 119 yards while the Coyotes accrued 90 rushing yards on 36 carries.

The Griz finished with eight tackles for loss and five sacks after tallying five TFLs and three sacks in the first half. Linebacker Patrick O’Connell had two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, while Marcus Welnel and Tyler Flink each had a sack. Braxton Hill added a sack for a safety in the final minute of the game.

The Griz needed that defense because their offense found the end zone just three times despite putting up 351 total yards. Last week, they scored 47 points while tallying 464 yards.

Johnson finished 22-of-28 passing for 180 yards, one touchdown and his first interception of the season, which Myles Harden snagged. He led the team in rushing yards for the second straight game, running 13 times for 75 yards and two scores.

Buena Vista 41, Lakeland (Wis.) 34: The Beavers saw themselves down 31-17 with 3:11 left to go in the third quarter. They went on to score 24 straight points.

Zach Herrera threw four touchdown passes during the fourth quarter that helped BVU avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

Andre Booker caught two of those touchdown passes, including the one that got the run started late in the third quarter. That first one was six yards.

His second one came with 9:03 left, and that was an 82-yard pass play.

The Beavers took the lead with 8:06 to go, as Herrera found Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Dylan Laughlin for a 16-yard connection. That play ended a three-play, 16-yard drive.

Ramon Garcia tacked on a 28-yard field goal with 3:44 left to put the Beavers up seven.

Herrera was 21-for-47 for 363 yards. He had four touchdowns and three interceptions.

North Dakota 29, Northern Iowa 27: The Panthers didn’t have an answer for Fighting Hawk quarterback Tommy Shuster who made play-after-play to lift UND to a 29-27 victory over the Panthers in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams at the Alerus Center.

In a back-and-forth game, Schuster used his legs and arm to convert big third downs for UND as the Fighting Hawks bled out the final 6:51 of the game after UNI had pulled to within two.

The biggest play of them all came on a third-and-10 from the UNI 40 with just more than 90 seconds left. The Panthers put on a great rush, but Schuster srambled left and then found Garrett Maag for a 20-yard gain for a first down and UND was able to run the clock out.