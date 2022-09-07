BAILEY ZUBKE COLUMN: Morningside, Northwestern atop of GPAC again

Starting this week, and continuing through the rest of the 2022 season, I will be giving my rankings of the Great Plains Athletic Conference football programs.

The rankings won’t be purely based on standings. I will also name an upcoming “GPAC Game of the Week” at the end of the rankings.

Week 1 saw 10 of the 11 programs in action. Mount Marty stood idle after a Week 0 win over Presentation.

The highlight of the weekend, naturally, was the showdown between No. 1 Morningside and No. 3 Northwestern. The NAIA powerhouses played an instant classic, ending in favor of the Mustangs.

Dordt, No. 21 in the NAIA preseason poll, also picked up a season opening win on the road.

With that, let’s get into the rankings.

1. Morningside (1-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Win vs. Northwestern, 30-29

This Week: at Dordt, 6 p.m.

This one should come as no surprise. The defending GPAC and NAIA Champions showed the ability to make big plays in big moments on Saturday.

GPAC and NAIA Offensive Player of the Week Joe Dolincheck threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, but more importantly orchestrated a four-minute fourth quarter drive to bleed out the rest of the clock.

The GPAC and NAIA Defensive Player of the Week, Isaac Pingel recorded a safety in the third quarter for one of his two sacks, and finished with 11 tackles for the victorious Mustangs. The safety proved to be the difference in a one-point 30-29.

2. Northwestern (0-1, 0-1)

Last Week: Loss at Morningside, 30-29

This Week: vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Despite losing in Week 1, the Red Raiders still check in at No. 2 on this list.

Northwestern was one or two key plays away from pulling out the win Saturday, and I think if the Raiders had another shot this week, the outcome would be different.

Pingel's sack on a fourth down in the red zone in the second, a missed field goal to close out the first half and the safety at the hands of Pingel were ultimately the difference.

The offense moved the ball well, especially with backup quarterback Jalyn Gramstad in for portions of the second half, and the defense picked off Dolincheck and held Morningside mostly in check in the first half.

The Raiders will be just fine moving forward.

3. Dordt (1-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Win at Briar Cliff, 35-13

This Week: vs. Morningside, 6 p.m.

It took a while for the Defender offense to wake up, but once it did, Dordt cruised to a win to open the season on the road.

The run-heavy Dordt attack averaged 5.6 yards per carry Saturday, led by Nick Wellen’s 133 yards on 25 carries. Daniel Dickerson added 101 yards on 14 carries.

On the flip side, Dordt forced three turnovers defensively and blocked an extra point.

There are a lot of things for the Defenders to clean up if they want to hang with, or beat, Morningside on Saturday, but they still took care of business when they needed to, and that’s why they are third this week.

4. Doane (1-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Win vs. Concordia (Neb.), 12-10

This Week: vs. Midland, 1 p.m.

This is where things start to get tricky in the rankings, as there are three or four teams to consider for this spot, but ultimately, I went with the team who had the most impressive win based on preseason rankings.

Doane was ranked sixth in the preseason poll, and etched out a win over the fourth-ranked Concordia Bulldogs in the opener at home.

The Tiger defense limited Concordia after a first quarter touchdown for the Bulldogs. The Tigers held the Bulldogs to just 2-of-17 on third downs and forced three fumbles, recovering one.

If Doane wants to move to 2-0 next week, they will need to finish drives stronger and be a better offense on third downs, where they were just 4-for-17.

5. Midland (2-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Win vs. Hastings, 14-10

This Week: at Doane, 1 p.m.

Midland and Doane are about as even as can be in my eyes after the opening weekend of conference, but I felt like Concordia is a stronger win than Hastings, hence Midland coming in fifth, behind Doane.

The Warriors needed a fourth quarter touchdown to get past Hastings Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. The only other scoring drive for the Warriors came on their first possession of the game.

The offense was held under 200 yards, and was 8-of-21 on third downs. They averaged a minimal 2.5 yards per play.

On the positive side for the Warriors, they haven’t allowed more than 10 points in a game yet this season, and their third down defense has been strong, holding opponents to a 4-for-29 conversion rate through two games.

6. Concordia, Neb. (0-1, 0-1)

Last Week: Loss at Doane, 12-10

This Week: OPEN

Had Concordia beat Doane Saturday, they probably would’ve been fourth in this week’s ranking, but the reality is, they didn’t.

Concordia’s offense was just 2-of-17 on third downs, but completed 3 of 4 fourth down attempts. The offense will need to move the ball better, especially passing, where Austin Jablonski was 9-of-28 throwing. He was an effective runner, but will need to bring the completion percentage up to help the running game.

On the defensive side, the Bulldogs showed promise, keep Doane out of the end zone and forcing the Tigers into four field goals.

There is a lot to work on during the open week before hosting Hastings on Sept. 17.

7. Jamestown (2-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Win vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 34-30

This Week: at Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

Jamestown is 2-0, including a non-conference win over receiving votes Valley City State in Week 0. Last week’s win over DWU was the highest scoring affair of the weekend.

Jamestown’s Cade Torgerson might’ve had the best case for runner-up to Dolincheck in the OPOW race, throwing for 384 yards and four touchdowns, but two interceptions hurt his stat-line.

The defense also picked off two passes for the Jimmies. Nine of the Tigers 30 points were defense or special teams scores (pick-six, blocked XP returned for two), so the defense was a bit stronger than it looks on paper.

Jamestown should be able to score this weekend on Briar Cliff. BCU allowed 42 and 35 points in the first two weeks, but the question will be if they get enough stops to hold on for the win.

8. Hastings (1-1, 0-1)

Last Week: Loss at Midland, 14-10

This Week: vs. Mount Marty, 1 p.m.

On paper, Hastings was better than Midland Saturday afternoon, but converting 3-of-16 third downs and the inability to finish drives was ultimately the demise of the Broncos.

Hastings had the stronger offense, but averaging 3.2 yards per play and 200 yards of total offense isn’t something to brag about.

The defense was strong in the middle quarters. Outside of a first quarter and fourth quarter drive, Hastings held the Midland offense in check.

I would put Hastings on “Upset Alert” this week as it hosts Mount Marty. The Lancers didn’t play last week and are riding on their first win in program history.

9. Dakota Wesleyan (0-2, 0-1)

Last Week: Loss at Jamestown, 34-30

This Week: at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

It has been a rough couple of weeks for DWU to start the 2022 season. A non-conference loss to rival Dakota State and losing a two touchdown lead in the fourth quarter at Jamestown last week sets up a pivotal game Saturday.

The Tigers haven’t played a home game yet, and that trend continues this week. The offense made strides in its second game, but the defense and special teams scores are what gave DWU a chance.

Last season's game against Northwestern was a 50-0 win for the Raiders, and I don’t think this weekend will be much different.

10. Briar Cliff (0-2, 0-1)

Last Week: Loss vs. Dordt, 35-13

This Week: vs. Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Two weeks, two home losses for the Chargers.

Briar Cliff struggled to stop the run last week against Dordt, who rushed for 345 yards and three scores as a team. The Chargers also committed three turnovers against the Defenders.

Luke Davies threw for 273 yards and two scores in an offense that took a step back against a stronger opponent in game two. The problem for the offense was in the rushing game. The team combined for negative 15 yards on the ground.

Defensively, both opponents scored 35-plus so far. Jamestown, the Chargers’ opponent this week, is averaging 30.5 points per game in two games.

This will be one of the Chargers’ better chances at recording a win in a third straight home game.

11. Mount Marty (1-0, 0-0)

Last Week: OPEN

This Week: at Hastings, 1 p.m.

The Lancers earned a win in Week Zero against non-conference Presentation, the program’s first ever win.

Now after an open week last week, Mount Marty is looking for its first win in conference against Hastings. Hastings’ offense struggled in the first week of conference play, and the Lancers defense held Presentation in check two weeks ago.

I wouldn’t be shocked by a Mount Marty win this week at Hastings, and if that can pull that off, we might be seeing them out of this bottom spot. Getting a win is great, but we need to see them win a conference game to move them up.

Game of the Week

Morningside at Dordt, 6 p.m. Saturday

Last season, Dordt pushed Morningside to the limit until the Mustangs defense stepped up late to seal a win, and this weekend’s game in Sioux Center is the best match-up of the weekend.

Dordt played a weaker opponent in the conference opener last week, but the Mustangs looked strong in Week 1 against Northwestern.

If Dordt can pull off an upset this week, it will be in the conversation for best team in the conference, but if Morningside picks up the win, it will be 2-0 with wins over the preseason No. 2 and 3 in the conference.