Briar Cliff football starts 2021 season with a clean slate

This year, Briar Cliff fans can expect a bit more energy and variety on offense with LaDage in charge. LaDage has an eclectic coaching background, having been co-offensive coordinator at Minot State as well as a wide receivers coach, and also coaching tight ends during a stint at the University of Wyoming.

Coming into training camp, LaDage didn’t really know what the team’s offense was going to look like, but he did say that he planned to adapt it to the skills of the players he had, rather than forcing the roster to adapt to his scheme.

“We’re going to fit to what we have, and we want to spread the ball out a little bit,” LaDage said. “We’re going to push the tempo at times, sometimes we'll slow it down. You’ll see a little bit of a mix of everything. Really, what we’ve got to do in fall camp with this other influx of guys coming in is see who can do what and then fit our personnel and our schemes to it.”

Senior John Bell is the only returning quarterback from last season, which LaDage said might give him a “leg up” to earn the starting job. But there are a few other players also pushing for the spot, in freshman Andres Perez, Devrene Kahananui-Alejado, Javon Deauville, and Luke Davies.

