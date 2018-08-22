SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff football team has named its four captains for the season opener this Saturday with the Chargers hosting Waldorf at Memorial Field at 1 p.m. in Sioux City. The four captains are Brad Cagle, Caleb Wilson, Tyler Wilson and Noah Ylagan.
Ylagan is the only returner from last year's team serving as a captain as the senior running back is welcomed back after becoming the first player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Cagle is the other offensive captain and the junior will quarterback the Charger offense, while Caleb Wilson is a junior linebacker and Tyler Wilson is a senior defensive lineman that will be counted on to anchor the Cliff's defense.