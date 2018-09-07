SIOUX CITY – As it turns out the celebration didn’t spill over into the wee hours of the morning. In fact, Briar Cliff head coach Dennis Wagner’s biggest concern after a late Thursday night that saw his Chargers make program history was making sure everyone was in class Friday morning.
It is fitting that a man who is dedicated to turning around a long-struggling BCU football program was far more concerned about what was next than celebrating what was just accomplished.
Still.
There is no denying that Briar Cliff’s 49-20 demolition of No. 25 Dakota State in the Ag Bowl in Madison, South Dakota represents a significant step forward in just the second game of the second season for the Chargers under Wagner. The 35-0 first-half show put on the Chargers may be the best half of football BCU has had as a program.
“I thought our guys and our staff were well prepared, they played hard and came out fast and really jumped on them,” said Wagner, whose team was coming off a bye week after defeating Waldorf to open the season. “Our guys were definitely focused and that is a tribute to our staff for getting guys ready and for the players knowing what they had to do.”
The 2-0 start to the season is a first for a program that began in 2003, and it did it by scoring the most points in a road game in its history. It also represented the first win over a ranked foe since 2004 when the Chargers downed No. 13 Midland Lutheran 14-7.
Briar Cliff rushed for 223 yards and threw for 285 in the game as Kwame Jonson returned to the lineup to rush for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Noah Ylagan added 65 yards. Quarterback Brad Cagle was 14 of 24 for 284 yards and two touchdowns as well as an interception. He hit Khamren Davenport on three long receptions that totaled 154 yards.
“It was good to have a couple of our wide receivers back and one of our tight ends healthy,” Wagner said. “We had both of our backs back and we are still two guys away injury wise from having our full group of offensive guys out there and hopefully that will happen in the next week or two.”
Cagle has now thrown for 537 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in two games while also running for 102 yards. Strong QB play, especially with GPAC foe Hastings next on the schedule next Saturday at Memorial Field, is not lost on Wagner.
“It is critical because the best teams in our league have consistent quarterback play,” he said. “Look at the difference Northwestern made in one year with their quarterback who did a tremendous job for them. … We are excited about Brad and the things he is doing, and getting the opportunity to get Cole (Hanafan) reps in the fourth quarter of games has been huge for us. It gives him experience.”
Wagner said he wants to see his team finish games well after giving up two late touchdowns, but it is something his young team with plenty of new faces will learn as the season goes on.
Wagner came to Briar Cliff knowing he had to build a foundation and a win like Thursday’s certainly aids the process.
“We have said all along that we are trying to change our culture and build a foundation, and that doesn’t happen overnight so we are excited to be 2-0,” he said. “We have a saying here that 2-0 is all that matters, but starting today it is 3-0.”
Recruiting and bringing in more quality transfers will continue to be key for a Charger program that will be tested in what is shaping up to be a challenging GPAC.
“We are a lot of new faces and new people,” Wagner said. “We have nine new starters on defense so there is a lot of new faces in our top two groups on defense. Offensively, three of our four receivers are new, two new tight ends. There are so many new faces, it is totally new situation.”
So far, a successful situation.