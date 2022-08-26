Briar Cliff football opens season with Waldorf at home

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team on Saturday can’t wait to show the world how much they think they’ve improved on defense.

The Chargers bring back several key pieces from last year’s defense — including linebacker Brett Tinker and defensive lineman M.J. Montgomery — and they’ve brought in some young, mature freshmen they’re eager to send out there for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Field against Waldorf.

The Chargers allowed 40-plus points in four of their last five games last season, but just like the offense, the defense corps believes they built just as much camaraderie as the offense did over the summer.

“We’ve seen strides and I think we’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year in terms of team-bonding,” Montgomery said. “It’s a big thing that we’ve bonded this much already. I’m eager to see where we can go with it.”

Montgomery had six sacks last season and 10.5 tackles for loss. He had 56 tackles in just eight games.

“The biggest thing was building strength in the offseason,” Montgomery said. “I wanted to make sure I was on the same page with everyone mentally and physically. I think as a group, we need to buy into the playbook. We’re all on the right track.”

The D-Line group is fairly young, outside of Montgomery, but the 6-foot-2 junior from Norfolk is eager to lead that group.

The pass defense is also an area where BCU coach Shane LaDage believes made big strides since November.

Antonio Brown Jr. and Pat Gassant Jr. are back for the Chargers.

As a freshman, Brown Jr. had 29 tackles, broke up eight passes and picked off two passes.

Gassant Jr. played in one game for BCU after playing nine in 2020 with an interception and fumble recovery.

“It’s a fun group and Pat does a good job leading it,” LaDage said.

That defense will attempt to slow down Warriors quarterback Jordan Cooper, who was an all-North Star Athletic Association honorable mention selection.

Cooper was second in the North Star last season with 10 touchdowns and was fourth with 1,929 passing yards.

“He improved at the quarterback position in general,” Waldorf coach Will Finley said. “Our guys are more comfortable with him.”

He threw four touchdowns last year against the Chargers.

“We have to plant and twist and hit home on our blizes,” said LaDage on the Charger men up front. “M.J. has to be M.J. We hope he continues some of the momentum he had before his injury. We have to get to the quarterback and smack him in the mouth. Our play up front is going to be critical,”

Both Finley and LaDage used the word ‘execution’ a few times when talking about their season opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Field.

That’s what both Waldorf and Briar Cliff coaches believe will be the ultimate key when the two teams meet once again to open their NAIA seasons.

Waldorf has won the last two meetings of the series, and both of those games were in Forest City, Iowa.

For the first time since 2018, the two will meet in Sioux City.

“We just have to not worry about the scoreboard and play football,” LaDage said. “We have to focus one play at a time, one quarter at a time and one game at a time. Process is process.”

LaDage thinks there’s going to be an early excitement in the season, as opposed to last season when he thought the Chargers opened the season with a little fear.

“We talked that way last year, but now, I think we’re acting like it,” LaDage said.