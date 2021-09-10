Briar Cliff football seeks vocal leadership heading into Week 3

The special teams also had some miscues, as it went 1-for-3 in field goals. The Chargers also punted the ball four times.

So, how does LaDage and the Chargers’ coaching staff find that vocal leader?

“You put them into positions where they have to be,” LaDage said Friday. “Sometimes you have to manufacture that and sometimes it happens with time. I think a lot of our guys do the right things. Not enough of our guys pulls somebody along who is not quite sure. That’s where that vocal leadership comes in.”

LaDage realized that the spark won’t ignite overnight. This is a process that will take multiple weeks and perhaps multiple seasons.

“We’re nine months into this and we have a lot of room to grow,” LaDage said. “I think we showed as bad as we played, we still had opportunities to score. I have to put together a better plan on offense.”

He isn’t willing to give up or push the panic button, but LaDage has reminded the Chargers that they can’t get comfortable with the progress they’ve made since the changing of coaches.