Briar Cliff football seeks vocal leadership heading into Week 3

SIOUX CITY — Shane LaDage is looking for a vocal leader inside the Briar Cliff University football locker room.
The first-year Chargers coach said that there is some leadership by example among the roster, but as the Chargers prepare for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Concordia, LaDage hopes one of those leaders comes out and expresses himself.
LaDage said it’s a work in progress finding that vocal leader, and perhaps one steps up Saturday.
“Some of it takes time,” LaDage said. “That takes some maturation and sometimes I think these guys have to remember that we believe in them. We have their back. Go say what you need to say. I don’t know if it was like that here before. I don’t know, and I don’t really care.”
Briar Cliff enters the week with an 0-2 record, and a team that is both frustrated yet optimistic.
The frustration can be seen on offense, defense and special teams.
The offense has yet to score a touchdown in the last three games, dating back to last year. The last time BCU scored an offensive touchdown was against Northwestern in the penultimate game, and that came in the contest’s final minute.
The defense has spent the week unhappy about its performance, allowing 17 points to Doane. The defense did get three takeaways, but allowed 297 yards to the Tigers.
The special teams also had some miscues, as it went 1-for-3 in field goals. The Chargers also punted the ball four times.
So, how does LaDage and the Chargers’ coaching staff find that vocal leader?
“You put them into positions where they have to be,” LaDage said Friday. “Sometimes you have to manufacture that and sometimes it happens with time. I think a lot of our guys do the right things. Not enough of our guys pulls somebody along who is not quite sure. That’s where that vocal leadership comes in.”
LaDage realized that the spark won’t ignite overnight. This is a process that will take multiple weeks and perhaps multiple seasons.
“We’re nine months into this and we have a lot of room to grow,” LaDage said. “I think we showed as bad as we played, we still had opportunities to score. I have to put together a better plan on offense.”
He isn’t willing to give up or push the panic button, but LaDage has reminded the Chargers that they can’t get comfortable with the progress they’ve made since the changing of coaches.
“We need to keep moving forward,” LaDage said. “I sometimes get concerned when there hasn’t been a lot of success, and whether we fall into a trap. We want to keep the temperature in the room hot, and that means we want to keep them on edge. Failure isn’t a bad thing as long as you learn from it.”
The Chargers travel down to Fremont, Neb., to face a Concordia team that simply could not hang with Morningside last Saturday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Mustangs put up 652 total yards that equated to 63 points on the Bulldogs’ defense.
LaDage is taking last week’s Mustangs-Bulldogs game with a grain of salt, mostly because of how good Morningside’s offense is.
“Concordia is a very good football team,” LaDage said. “Obviously, they struggled defensively. Most teams do against Morningside. We found some things that I hope we can take advantage of. I think if there’s a spot that we’re talented at to get the ball to is our receivers.”
LaDage said the defense will have a challenge of going up against an offensive line that the Chargers haven’t seen so far this season.
“I think that’s where they want to hang their hat on,” LaDage said. “I think they do that better than anyone else in the country.”