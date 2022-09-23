Briar Cliff keeps preaching message of process and execution

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Briar Cliff University football team kept the game last week against Morningside close, the message this week was still about process and execution.

Sure, the Chargers were happy with the way they played in the first half in a 59-23 loss to the No. 1 Mustangs, but coach Shane LaDage said that he had to temper some of the outside noise about them feeling good.

“The goal was to still win the game and we didn’t go into that saying, ‘I hope we just play with them,’” LaDage said. “We play to win. We’re trying to temper a little bit of that but I think there was some confidence of ‘Hey, coach, isn’t crazy.’ We could have won that game.” We needed to play perfect football to win it and when we started not doing that, it kind of unraveled.”

The Chargers are happy that they are feeling more confident as the season progresses, but LaDage still wants to make it a priority to preach process and execution.

LaDage hopes the message and the vibe are being believed deeper week by week, and hopefully that message sifts in going into the fourth home game of the season.

Briar Cliff hosts Mount Marty at 1 p.m. Saturday for its homecoming at Memorial Field, and it’s the fifth game this season that the Chargers will play in Sioux City.

There were mistakes that the Chargers made in the loss to the Mustangs, and they knew that even the little mistakes would cost them.

BCU trailed by eight points with 9 minutes, 21 seconds left after a 40-yard field goal from Jonathan Branner, but the Mustangs scored 28 straight points in the final 24-plus minutes to run away with the Saddle Trophy for the 20th straight time.

Two of those touchdowns came on interception returns thrown by quarterback Luke Davies. Davies completed 24 passes for 363 yards.

The Chargers have had to throw the ball more than run it, because the run game simply hasn’t gotten going throughout four games.

“We’re doing some good things, but there’s obviously a lot to work on,” LaDage said. “(Luke and the receivers) are their own worst critics. That part, as a coach, it’s pretty fun to coach those guys because they do a good job of holding them accountable.”

The Chargers and the Lancers are similar teams this season. Both teams have a win, as Mount Marty earned its first win as a program to open the season against Presentation, while the Chargers held off Jamestown in a thriller two weeks ago.

BCU’s points per game is at 22.7 points per game, while the Lancers have tallied 23 points on average in their three games.

The Lancers have run the ball much more successfully than their opponent. MMU enters Saturday’s game with an average of 156.3 yards per game on the ground. Isaiah Thompson leads the Lancers at 5.2 yards per carry.

LaDage hopes that senior lineman M.J. Montgomery can have the same output that he had last year.

In last year’s win over the Lancers, Montgomery had 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

“M.J. has to be M.J.,” LaDage said. “We need another output like that from him. We have to be really opportunistic in their pass game and forced them into some poor decisions and then we need to take advantage of them.”