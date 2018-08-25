SIOUX CITY | This time, it was Briar Cliff’s football team capitalizing on Waldorf’s mistakes.
Briar Cliff’s dominant pass rush led to four Waldorf turnovers, including a pair of Casey Brown interceptions, one which he returned for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Alexander Johnson Jr. returned a blocked punt by Michael Williams II 16 yards for a second-quarter touchdown.
Quarterback Brad Cagle fired four touchdowns passes. Cagle had 280 yards total offense (253 passing, 27 rushing) as the Chargers ended a 21-game losing streak dating back to early in the 2016 season with a 40-13 victory Saturday afternoon at sun-splashed Memorial Field.
Inside linebacker Caleb Wilson was among the Chargers causing havoc against Waldorf quarterback Hilton Joseph, who had fired three touchdown passes in last year’s 62-26 win at Forest City, Iowa. Defensive coordinator Eric Daniels’ unit didn’t record any sacks, but limited the playmaking ability of Joseph, who forced a bad pass that Brown returned for a score barely two minutes into the contest.
“We had a big play today to execute today and it’s always good when you can execute your plan,” said Wilson, who had a team-high 6.5 tackles. “We had three games of (Waldorf) on film and (Joseph) only got sacked three times in those three games. We wanted to put pressure on him, make him run around. It was an awesome day for the defense.
“We’ve watched hours and hours of film. We had guys here early in the summer, so we were able to work on our defense all summer. (Waldorf) probably got back 15, 16 days ago. We’ve been here since July 8. We’re looking crisp, just like Week 6. We still have a lot of room to get better.”
Coach Dennis Wagner picked up his first win at Briar Cliff. His defense, en route to a 20-0 halftime lead, forced three three-and-outs, which didn’t include Brown’s pick-six that came on Waldorf’s initial play of the game.
Johnson did something that Jeremiah Jackson did in the first quarter to begin Waldorf’s rout a year ago. Wagner saw Cagle fire touchdown passes to three different receivers, including Elijah Brown, who caught scoring passes of 25 and 45 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively.
“Our kids were prepared to play,” said Wagner. “It’s a tribute to them and the time they committed this summer and in the spring. This group of guys is very close. We have a long way to go. It’s just one win, but as we talked about, when you get the win, act like you’ve been there because there’s a lot more of the season to go.
“Every team we play is a good football team, so if we don’t play at our best level, we will take ourselves out of it. It was a great way for us to start with the defense getting the turnover, then we got another and then the offense started to click. This thing snowballed and the guys felt good about themselves.”
Cagle guided the Chargers to their most-ever points in a home game and the third-most points ever. The squad recorded 449 yards total offense and after a slow first-half start, converted 9 of 12 third-down attempts in the second half.
In fact, Cagle led the offense to three consecutive second-half touchdowns. On a 14-play, 80-yard drive that began midway in the third quarter, Cagle fired passes to five different receivers, including running back Noah Ylagan, whose 16-yard touchdown catch produced a 34-7 lead.
“We have a lot of targets and a lot of good athletes in our offense,” said Cagle, the sixth Charger to throw four touchdown passes in a game. “I just try to utilize everybody as much as I can. The coaches helped us out with an amazing scouting report. Our focus and determination all off-season and all week long coming into this game. My offensive line held their own in the trenches.”
Cagle will have even more targets when Briar Cliff resumes action Sept. 6 at Dakota State. The layoff will give running back Kwame Johnson enough to return from an injury along with wide receiver Khamren Davenport and tight ends Tarik Ballard and Tyler French.
“Adding those guys will keep people fresher,” said Wagner. “They’re all big guys who can run. We’re excited about the fact that we were able to do what we did offensively with a very limited number of receivers and running backs because of injuries and a few other things.”