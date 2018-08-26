SIOUX CITY | Elijah Brown doesn’t play both offense and defense.
Neither does his Briar Cliff teammate, Caleb Wilson.
Each of these Chargers wearing No. 5 made special contributions in Saturday’s season-opening 40-13 win over Waldorf.
A wide receiver, Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes. Inside linebacker Wilson recorded a team-high 6.5 tackles and was part of the pass rush which led to four takeaways.
The two have something in common besides the same number. They’re transfers.
Brown, who took a year off from the sport after playing for Eastern New Mexico University in 2016, had five catches for 104 yards. He began working with quarterback Brad Cagle last spring and their rhythm resulted in touchdown connections of 25 and 45 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively.
“I reached out to Coach (Andre) London and he told me he wanted to help change the program around,” said Brown, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore from Cleveland.
“I bought into what he was saying. I was excited to be a part of it. I definitely feel like I made the right choice. Today was definitely a great way to start the season, but honestly, we have to keep improving, keep building on this and move forward.”
A year ago, it took the Chargers until Week 11 to have a 100-yard receiver. Though Brown was one of four different receivers who had at least three catches Saturday, tight ends Tarik Ballard and Tyler French weren’t available, along with receiver Khamren Davenport. Each should be ready for the Sept. 6 game at Dakota State.
Brown provides speed and physicality. Averaging 20.8 yards per catch in his debut, he can stretch a field.
“Elijah’s an amazing athlete and a gifted talent,” said Cagle. “We’ve been working hard each and every day. He’s a phenomenal athlete. It’s a pleasure to have him. I’m looking forward to what our chemistry is going to be like and the rest of our receiving corps.”
Still, Brown wasn’t totally pleased with his effort. Though he had two other first-down catches, he was covered by Waldorf freshman Carlos Barerra twice on deep routes.
“I can always improve on little things,” said Brown. “When the ball’s in the air, I need to work on attacking and getting in and out of cuts. There’s always room to improve.”
“Elijah is a guy who we knew when he came here, that he’d be a really good player,” said Briar Cliff Coach Dennis Wagner. “He’s one of those guys that wants the ball. He made a couple of catches where they were 2- or 3-yard hitches and he turned them into 15-, 20-yard gains. People tried to double-cover him and it worked a few times, but for the most part, he got open and did some big things.”
Wilson, a 6-1, 230-pound junior from Norfolk, Virgina, experienced last year’s 0-11 season, though he didn’t play.
Wilson had transferred to Briar Cliff from Division I Buffalo, but was ineligible because of his late-transfer status. He was the 2015 Gold Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year at West Hills Community College (Calif.), recording 72 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions for a team that allowed a paltry 80 yards rushing per game.
In other words, Wilson was chomping at the bit to play.
“I redshirted (at Buffalo) and I didn’t really feel it there,” said Wilson, whose reckless-abandon play fits this Charger chaotic defense.
“I was looking for a little smaller setting. That’s why I came here. It fit me perfectly. I’m smart. I have tons of experience. I know the plays like the back of my hand. I can get guys lined up if we’re having issues.”
He and his brother, 5-11, 260-pound senior defensive lineman Tyler Wilson, are among the Chargers’ co-captains. Tyler, who transferred from Division II Lincoln (Pa.), received the honor as he got to know teammates during spring drills and during the summer.
It’s the first time the two brothers have ever played on the same team. Caleb said it didn’t take much to convince Tyler to join him.
“I told him if we had a couple of more guys that had experience, we could really do something,” said Wilson. “He was ready to go right away. He had to do a whole bunch of stuff to get here, then when he came here, he showed leadership ability.
"He’s always been that utility guy, wherever you needed him, he’s going to go there and play full blast. He’s always been a couple of ages above me my whole life. It’s always been a dream to play together and we’re both making plays.”
Tyler Wilson contributed 3.5 tackles (2 solo, 3 assists) in the win. Wagner likes the depth that the two brothers help provide.
“Caleb was really frustrated last year that he had to sit out,” said Wagner. “It was probably a great experience for him to go through what we all went through last year. He promised me, ‘Coach, this is never going to happen again.’ That’s what he told me. He has great character. The kids did a great job picking him and his brother as defensive captains. They’re both the kind of guys who will say, ‘Jump on my back and we’ll take you there.’”