MADISON, S.D. -Briar Cliff made a statement with its first win over a ranked opponent in 13 years after throttling No. 25 ranked Dakota State 49-20 in a non-conference football game at Trojan Stadium Thursday evening.
Briar Cliff scored the first 42 points of the game and easily disposed of the Trojans to improve to 2-0. DSU entered the game a win over GPAC member Dakota Wesleyan (27-18) and a loss at St. Ambrose (49-27) and dropped to 1-2.
The Chargers, who had been idle since defeating Waldorf 40-13 on Aug. 25, scored on their second drive of the game as quarterback Brad Cagle connected on a 23-yard pass with Khamren Davenport down to the 8-yard line. Two plays later it was Kwame Johnson in from three yards out to make it 7-0.
All-GPAC performer Markel Roby would intercept Jared Richardson and race 75 yards for the touchdown to make it 14-0 with 3:03 to go in the first quarter.
After a Trojan punt, tt was Cagle to Davenport once again, this time for 44 yards, to set up a first-and-goal from the 6. Johnson would get his second touchdown as time expired in the first quarter to make it 21-0.
Johnson, who missed BCU's season-opener due to injury, carried the ball 18 times for 90 yards while backfield-mate Noah Ylagen had 14 totes for 58 yards
The lead would balloon to 28-0 with a methodical nine-play drive that included completions by Cagle of 13 and 17 yards, but he also fumbled the ball and lost 15 yards before it was recovered by Johnson. Cagle would make up for it on the next play as he raced 17 yards for the score.
Davenport and Cagle hooked up for another big play on the next drive as an 87-yard connection put the ball down on the 5. Cagle would then hit Elijah Brown for the score to make it 35-0.
After DSU scored to pull with in 42-6, Briar Cliff got a 78-yard kickoff return from LaDarrien Bowman to set it up again and Cagle connected for his second TD pass of the night, this time to tight end Tyler French.
The 49 points represented the most scored in a road game for the Chargers and is second only to a 54-point effort at home against Dordt in 2013. The last BCU win over a ranked team came in a 14-7 win over Midland Lutherand in 2004.
Cagle was 14 of 24 passing for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he sat out most of the fourth quarter or he could have topped the 300-yard mark. BCU kicker Steven Delia also set a new school mark with seven successful PAT kicks.
Coach Dennis Wagner will send his Chargers into GPAC play next Saturday when they hosts Hastings in a 1 p.m. start at Memorial Field.