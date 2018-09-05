SIOUX CITY | Dennis Wagner jumped at the chance to play a game on a rare Thursday night.
It beats waiting until Saturday, which is what his Briar Cliff football team would have had to do if it had not opted to play in the Ag Bowl against Dakota State.
Briar Cliff has been idle since Aug. 25, when in crushed Waldorf 40-13, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. A win at Trojan Field over the nation’s 25th-ranked squad would give the Charger football program its first 2-0 start to a season.
Wagner didn’t seem concerned about a loss of momentum for his club, which snapped a 21-game losing streak dating back to the start of the 2016 season in front of the hometown fans at Memorial Field. Quarterback Brad Cagle passed for 253 yards and four touchdowns, inside linebacker Caleb Wilson had 6.5 tackles and cornerback Casey Brown’s two interceptions included a 40-yard touchdown return on a pick-six two minutes into the contest.
“Our schedule is such if we had not taken this game on a Thursday, we would not play until Saturday and that would have been a long, long time,” said Wagner. “I was very eager when they offered to play us on a Thursday. It gives us eight days to get ready for our next game.
“We know they are a very good football team. They are very well-coached. Playing them on a Thursday night, it’s supposed to be their biggest game of the year in regards to the crowd with the people they have invited and all the functions they are holding prior to the game. It should be an exciting atmosphere for both teams.”
Briar Cliff limited itself to only one turnover while recording four takeaways while stretching its advantage in the series against Waldorf to 3-1. Cagle, who threw touchdown passes to three receivers, will welcome three new receivers who missed the season opener.
Tight ends Tarik Ballard and Tyler French are expected to play along with their junior classmate, wide receiver Khamren Davenport. The three of them add depth to a receiving corps that was paced in the win by sophomore Logann Freeman (6 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD) and junior Elijah Brown (5, 104, 2).
The Chargers will also welcome back senior running back Kwame Johnson, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry while rushing for 496 yards and six touchdowns last season. Johnson adds depth to a running game which includes senior Noah Ylagan, who had 106 yards total offense (49 rushing, 57 receiving) against Waldorf.
Ylagan, en route a 1,334-yard season a year ago, carried for 148 yards in last year’s 49-33 loss to Dakota State. There’s yet another running back who received playing time against Waldorf, junior Adonte Maxie, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry while gaining 46 yards, highlighted by runs of 11 and 13 yards in the second quarter.
However, that was not the Chargers’ longest carry. Cagle had a 19-yard burst to Waldorf’s 29-yard line on a second down and nine yards to go play in the second quarter that set up Elijah Brown’s 25-yard touchdown for a 20-0 lead.
“Brad did a tremendous job scrambling out of the pocket when he didn’t have anything,” said Wagner. “We told him to manage the football team and let the people around you help yourself. He used the guys around him to help his performance. He is going to continue to get better. Our team believes in him.”
Incidentally, this will be Dakota State’s second Thursday night game of the season. Brodie Frederiksen rushed 31 times for 286 yards and touchdowns of 80 and 38 yards in a 27-18 win over Dakota Wesleyan on Aug. 23.
Frederiksen’s 945 yards last season included 190 yards against Briar Cliff. Fredericksen rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s 49-27 loss to St. Ambrose.